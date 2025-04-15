Billy Baldwin Gets WAAAY More Than He Asks for When DEMANDING Proof 'Maryland Dad' Is MS-13 Gang Member

Oh, look, the dumbest Baldwin brother (and that's really saying something) Billy, wants PROOF that illegal alien Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia is a member of MS-13. A simple Google search would have saved him a ton of humiliation, but then again, as we said, he's not the brightest Baldwin in the box.

Where was it proven that Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia is a member of MS-13?



I don't want videos of Trump or members of his administration talking about it.

I would love to see receipts, facts, court documents, proof.



Can anyone provide that? — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) April 14, 2025

Bro, lots and lots and lots of people can (and did) provide that.

Here you go, @BillyBaldwin.



Court documents. Confirmed on appeal.



I even highlighted it, for ease of reference.



And included the link.



I imagine you will concede the point now?



Probably not, because you're an idiot. https://t.co/31HfFmwmEG pic.twitter.com/WFKm7TlEVk — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) April 15, 2025

Of course, he won't.

He didn't really want proof; he wanted to pretend he was somehow fighting for this POOR MARYLAND DAD who the EVIL TRUMP ADMINISTRATION snatched off the street for being the wrong color or saying the wrong thing or whatever else the Left is saying about the poor gang member who was deported back to his own country.

We are living in the stupidest of times, just sayin'.

In case Billy missed it, there are tons and tons of receipts on his post:

“A verified member of MS-13.” Does this help? pic.twitter.com/3OtQ9TcHSO — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) April 15, 2025

Look at all the helpers.

There is a bigger point here to be made, however:

Doesn't matter illegal aliens get deported — David_Cubb (@David_Cubb) April 14, 2025

He was in our country ILLEGALLY.

It doesn't matter if he's a gang member or not (he is), he broke the law.

Check out Billy's response on this one:

It doesn't matter if you don't want to violate the constitution.

Due process does not apply only to American citizens. — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) April 14, 2025

Look at him breaking out due process ...

Except he had his day on court And that court confirmed he’s a gang member and ordered him deported. — Yanny (@yanikmtandere) April 15, 2025

Nice try, though, Billy.

