Billy Baldwin Gets WAAAY More Than He Asks for When DEMANDING Proof 'Maryland Dad' Is MS-13 Gang Member

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:55 AM on April 15, 2025
Twitchy

Oh, look, the dumbest Baldwin brother (and that's really saying something) Billy, wants PROOF that illegal alien Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia is a member of MS-13. A simple Google search would have saved him a ton of humiliation, but then again, as we said, he's not the brightest Baldwin in the box.

Bro, lots and lots and lots of people can (and did) provide that.

Of course, he won't.

He didn't really want proof; he wanted to pretend he was somehow fighting for this POOR MARYLAND DAD who the EVIL TRUMP ADMINISTRATION snatched off the street for being the wrong color or saying the wrong thing or whatever else the Left is saying about the poor gang member who was deported back to his own country.

We are living in the stupidest of times, just sayin'.

In case Billy missed it, there are tons and tons of receipts on his post:

Look at all the helpers.

There is a bigger point here to be made, however:

VA Democrat Gubernatorial Candidate Abigail Spanberger PRAISING the IRS on Tax Day Goes HILARIOUSLY WRONG
Sam J.
He was in our country ILLEGALLY.

It doesn't matter if he's a gang member or not (he is), he broke the law.

Check out Billy's response on this one:

Look at him breaking out due process ... 

Nice try, though, Billy.

Tags: ILLEGAL

VA Democrat Gubernatorial Candidate Abigail Spanberger PRAISING the IRS on Tax Day Goes HILARIOUSLY WRONG
Sam J.
X User Mr. Star Spangled MAGA's JoJoFromJerz Roast the Single Most SAVAGE Roast We've Ever Seen and WOOF
Sam J.
THIS! Hillsdale College Absolutely ENDS Harvard for Getting High and Mighty About Trump Freezing Funds
Sam J.
Brutally BRILLIANT! Dana Bash Will HATE Ted Cruz's Marketing Slogan for CNN (That She Inspired!) and LOL
Sam J.
Dude. NO: What Dem Chris Van Hollen Is Doing to Show SOLIDARITY with Deported MS-13 Thug Is Why Dems LOSE
Sam J.
Scott Jennings Stomps on Dem Fantasy an Illegal Alien Deported to El Salvador Will Return a U.S. Citizen
Warren Squire

VA Democrat Gubernatorial Candidate Abigail Spanberger PRAISING the IRS on Tax Day Goes HILARIOUSLY WRONG Sam J.
