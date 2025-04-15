Dude. NO: What Dem Chris Van Hollen Is Doing to Show SOLIDARITY with...
Brutally BRILLIANT! Dana Bash Will HATE Ted Cruz's Marketing Slogan for CNN (That She Inspired!) and LOL

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:30 AM on April 15, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

As Twitchy readers know, Dana Bash was so upset by the truth about her network that she felt the need to 'correct' Trump when he said CNN hates our country. Guess the truth hurts, eh Dana? Personally, we love the look on her face.

She's so MAD, which would make sense if she were mad at her own network for giving anyone that impression, but oh no ... ORANGE MAN BAD.

Actions speak louder than words, Dana.

Just sayin'.

On that note, though, Ted Cruz was inspired by all of this to create a new marketing slogan for CNN because he's a GIVER.

CNN Does Not Hate America.

Whoa.

He's right. It would fit nicely on a bumper sticker or t-shirt, it's simple and short even.

Heh.

Awww, yes. Remember that? The whole banana apple thing? Cruz's slogan is WAY better.

Seriously. If you have to worry that people will believe your network hates America because of a dig from Trump there is a bigger issue here and it's not Trump.

Ahem.

============================================================

Tags: CNN DANA BASH TED CRUZ

