They Said WHAT About Kash Patel? The NYT Hits All-Time LOW with THIS Claim About Russiagate FBI Analyst

In case you missed it, The New York Times sucks more than ever.
This might be one of the most shamelessly dishonest paragraphs ever printed in the New York Times—and that’s saying something, given the paper’s long and highly competitive track record in fake narrative creation. According to their telling, poor little Brian Auten, the innocent… pic.twitter.com/xTimCv4NmH— Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) April 13, 2025
Post continues:
... bureaucrat was targeted by @FBIDirectorKash for simply “working on” the “Russian meddling” investigation and for having “analyzed” the Hunter Biden laptop.
This isn’t just the usual New York Times sleight of hand or artful omission. It’s outright fiction. Brian Auten wasn’t some peripheral analyst. He was the Forrest Gump of the Russiagate hoax, popping up at every critical juncture: the fraudulent Carter Page FISA application, the Danchenko interview, the framing of @GenFlynn And each time, he falsified or suppressed information to victimize innocent people and keep the collusion lie alive.
But it gets worse. The New York Times euphemistically calls it the “Russian meddling” investigation. Once again, this is a flat-out lie. This was an investigation into the campaign of the Republican presidential candidate and later into the sitting president himself, directly targeting Trump and branding him as a Russian agent. Also, Auten wasn’t just some random person who “analyzed” the Hunter Biden laptop. He was the central figure in that fraudulent investigation. He fabricated the narrative that the laptop was a Russian disinformation plot and weaponized that lie to shut down the entire investigation.
For the New York Times to print this is horrific, even by their already despicable standards. These people are abhorrent, vile, and deserving of the harshest reckoning. Their comeuppance can't come soon enough.
Recommended
Evey by their already despicable standards.
Yup.
That angered Mr. Trump. . . Do you mean because Auten was committing sedition, @nytimes?— Quaran-Tina (@superbucks2050) April 13, 2025
The @nytimes is a certified joke. In 2016, everyone in DC knew Hillary had bankrolled the Russia Hoax, from the head of the CIA to Comey to Obama to Loretta Lynch, and all their staff and DNC cronies. @POTUS pic.twitter.com/L7lI6O0Qen— We the People | Populism is Democracy 🇺🇸 (@Jude_62) April 13, 2025
Democrats couldn't have gotten away with any of this without help from their loyal servants in the mainstream media.
They're not sending their best.— Doug Ross (@directorblue) April 13, 2025
And they haven't in a long time.
============================================================
Related:
WHOA: WOKE Boston Mayor Michelle Wu Has Some SERIOUS 'Splainin' to Do About THESE 2021 Campaign Donations
What Taylor Lorenz Had to Say AFTER Being REKT for Fangirling Over Killer Luigi Mangioni Was Even WORSE
Great One™ Mark Levin Goes Off on 'Awful, Lazy, Radical Media' for Their Trump Coverage and It's GLORIOUS
WHOA: Newly Declassified Docs Show FBI KNEW Pulitzer Prize-Winning WaPo Russiagate Story Was FALSE
Womp WOMP: Salena Zito Uses MATH to SCHOOL Victor Shi on Why Bernie's LA Rally Is Actually Meaningless
============================================================
Join the conversation as a VIP Member