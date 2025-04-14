WHOA: WOKE Boston Mayor Michelle Wu Has Some SERIOUS 'Splainin' to Do About...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:30 AM on April 14, 2025
meme

In case you missed it, The New York Times sucks more than ever.

Post continues:

... bureaucrat was targeted by @FBIDirectorKash for simply “working on” the “Russian meddling” investigation and for having “analyzed” the Hunter Biden laptop.

This isn’t just the usual New York Times sleight of hand or artful omission. It’s outright fiction. Brian Auten wasn’t some peripheral analyst. He was the Forrest Gump of the Russiagate hoax, popping up at every critical juncture: the fraudulent Carter Page FISA application, the Danchenko interview, the framing of @GenFlynn And each time, he falsified or suppressed information to victimize innocent people and keep the collusion lie alive.

But it gets worse. The New York Times euphemistically calls it the “Russian meddling” investigation. Once again, this is a flat-out lie. This was an investigation into the campaign of the Republican presidential candidate and later into the sitting president himself, directly targeting Trump and branding him as a Russian agent. Also, Auten wasn’t just some random person who “analyzed” the Hunter Biden laptop. He was the central figure in that fraudulent investigation. He fabricated the narrative that the laptop was a Russian disinformation plot and weaponized that lie to shut down the entire investigation.

For the New York Times to print this is horrific, even by their already despicable standards. These people are abhorrent, vile, and deserving of the harshest reckoning. Their comeuppance can't come soon enough.

Evey by their already despicable standards.

Yup.

Democrats couldn't have gotten away with any of this without help from their loyal servants in the mainstream media.

And they haven't in a long time.

FBI NEW YORK TIMES RUSSIA RUSSIAGATE KASH PATEL

