Womp WOMP: Salena Zito Uses MATH to SCHOOL Victor Shi on Why Bernie's LA Rally Is Actually Meaningless

Imagine being impressed by thousands of people at a rally in a city like Los Angeles where millions of leftists, Democrats, and even Socialists live. Not to mention we're willing to bet if we looked at that data of the people attending they're not all from LA, and have been at many other Bernie rallies as of late.

Almost as if they're being bused in by powerful, wealthy people.

*cough cough*

But you know, Victor Shi is young so he was super impressed with this one:

What a photo. Thousands in Los Angeles to see Bernie Sanders right now. There’s something happening. pic.twitter.com/nJQCuPEque — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) April 12, 2025

Salena Zito was good enough to break out the puppets and crayons and explain to Shi why the rally is fairly meaningless.

Politics is about addition. If you’re attracting new voters then you are forming a coalition that can help you win races. However if you are only bringing out the same people you did in a previous election you didn’t win—in places where your constituency is highly concentrated… https://t.co/7OvZ6ixFu7 — ZitoSalena (@ZitoSalena) April 13, 2025

Post continues:

... like LA —then all you are achieving is a performative display of anger not growth.

So, in other words, this would only be meaningful in a red area. Honestly, the fact they couldn't pull more than this in an area like LA should be pretty concerning. Just sayin'.

Now THERE'S a crowd.

If a politician wants to lose an election they will hire your services! — Adam Francisco (@adamfrancisco_) April 13, 2025

As we said, about that data ...

Fake, fake fake, fake ...

