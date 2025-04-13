'How DID Joe Biden Get So Rich?!' Biden Family Bank Records Subpoenaed and...
The Chinese Think All Americans Are Fat and Bald, Apparently
Starbucks Employees Nationwide Stop Working (Briefly) After ICE Took Two of Their Union...
He's BAAAAAACK! John Fugelsang Returns to Try Lecturing Me on Christianity and Hate...
Rep. Claims Homeland Security Showed Up at Elementary Schools and Lied to Get...
Lefty Author Don Winslow Is So Mad About the SAVE Act His ALL...
Trans Author Tells MSNBC That ‘Science Is on Our Side’
Leftist Cafe Workers In Minneapolis Learn the Hard Way the Minimum Wage Is...
NYT Reporter Upset That Fellow Russian Hoaxer Has Been Suspended From FBI

Womp WOMP: Salena Zito Uses MATH to SCHOOL Victor Shi on Why Bernie's LA Rally Is Actually Meaningless

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:10 AM on April 13, 2025
Twitchy

Imagine being impressed by thousands of people at a rally in a city like Los Angeles where millions of leftists, Democrats, and even Socialists live. Not to mention we're willing to bet if we looked at that data of the people attending they're not all from LA, and have been at many other Bernie rallies as of late.

Almost as if they're being bused in by powerful, wealthy people.

*cough cough*

But you know, Victor Shi is young so he was super impressed with this one:

Salena Zito was good enough to break out the puppets and crayons and explain to Shi why the rally is fairly meaningless. 

Post continues:

... like LA —then all you are achieving is a performative display of anger not growth.

So, in other words, this would only be meaningful in a red area. Honestly, the fact they couldn't pull more than this in an area like LA should be pretty concerning. Just sayin'.

Now THERE'S a crowd.

As we said, about that data ... 

Fake, fake fake, fake ... 

