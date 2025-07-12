Gesticulating Gavin Newsom Says ICE Agents are Being Humiliated and Used as Trump’s Pawns

No Rhyme or Reason: Brooklyn Pro-Illegal Alien Protesters Demand an End to America’s...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:20 AM on July 12, 2025
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

Governor Gavin Newsom is going after ICE agents again after the law enforcement agency raided a California cannabis farm that was using unaccompanied illegal alien minors for labor. On Friday, he made the ridiculous claim that ICE agents are being humiliated and used as pawns by President Donald Trump. Sounds like Newsom’s been smoking some choice products from that busted farm.

Have a listen. (WATCH) (EXTREME GESTICULATION WARNING)

He becomes more animated the more he lies.

It’s no secret that Newsom is running for President. We can’t have this freak flailing his flippers in the White House ever.

We wish we could.

ICE is not being humiliated by Trump, but the federal agents are being attacked by the Democrat Party’s goons.

Yes, Newsom is a narcissist, but he also loves power, which is why he is so set on protecting illegal aliens. The fewer illegal aliens counted in the census, the fewer House seats Democrats will have, and the fewer blue state Electoral College votes. Newsom has it all wrong; it's Illegal aliens who are the Democrat Party’s pawns.

