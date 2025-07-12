Gesticulating Gavin Newsom Says ICE Agents are Being Humiliated and Used as Trump’s Pawns

Governor Gavin Newsom is going after ICE agents again after the law enforcement agency raided a California cannabis farm that was using unaccompanied illegal alien minors for labor. On Friday, he made the ridiculous claim that ICE agents are being humiliated and used as pawns by President Donald Trump. Sounds like Newsom’s been smoking some choice products from that busted farm.

Have a listen. (WATCH) (EXTREME GESTICULATION WARNING)

Gavin Newsom: ICE agents are “being humiliated and used as pawns” by Trump.



The nerve of this clown. pic.twitter.com/xfUxwhPqiW — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 11, 2025

Poor Newsome is coping that he lost his illegal child labor for his weed farms. — Isaac (@IcedViews) July 11, 2025

Can't he cope without the bizarre gesticulating



Rhetorical question — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 11, 2025

He becomes more animated the more he lies.

It’s no secret that Newsom is running for President. We can’t have this freak flailing his flippers in the White House ever.

Who told him that making all those strange hand gestures is a good idea. — Beary American (@BearyAmerican) July 11, 2025

I think that’s all Gav — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 11, 2025

It’s annoying, once you notice his hand dancing you can’t unsee it. — NPCharacter (@GoodOmens777) July 12, 2025

We wish we could.

ICE is not being humiliated by Trump, but the federal agents are being attacked by the Democrat Party’s goons.

Does he actually believe his own nonsense?



ICE isn’t being humiliated by Trump; they’re being violently assaulted by minions of the Left. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) July 12, 2025

This guy can twist reality like a pro! This is what we voted for! ICE are modern-day heros! — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) July 12, 2025

I’m guessing ICE agents are some of the most patriotic American men you’ll ever meet 🇺🇸 — Homesteadlander (@Homesteadlander) July 11, 2025

And this weasel is insulting them doing the jobs they were hired to do — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 12, 2025

Newsom is in love with himself, that is all he cares about — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) July 12, 2025

Yes, Newsom is a narcissist, but he also loves power, which is why he is so set on protecting illegal aliens. The fewer illegal aliens counted in the census, the fewer House seats Democrats will have, and the fewer blue state Electoral College votes. Newsom has it all wrong; it's Illegal aliens who are the Democrat Party’s pawns.