Gesticulating Gavin Newsom Says ICE Agents are Being Humiliated and Used as Trump’s Pawns

Governor Gavin Newsom is going after ICE agents again after the law enforcement agency raided a California cannabis farm that was using unaccompanied illegal alien minors for labor. On Friday, he made the ridiculous claim that ICE agents are being humiliated and used as pawns by President Donald Trump. Sounds like Newsom’s been smoking some choice products from that busted farm.
Have a listen. (WATCH) (EXTREME GESTICULATION WARNING)
Gavin Newsom: ICE agents are “being humiliated and used as pawns” by Trump.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 11, 2025
The nerve of this clown. pic.twitter.com/xfUxwhPqiW
Poor Newsome is coping that he lost his illegal child labor for his weed farms.— Isaac (@IcedViews) July 11, 2025
Can't he cope without the bizarre gesticulating— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 11, 2025
Rhetorical question
Average Newsome interview. pic.twitter.com/ulHBmFp9Qw— Isaac (@IcedViews) July 12, 2025
He becomes more animated the more he lies.
It’s no secret that Newsom is running for President. We can’t have this freak flailing his flippers in the White House ever.
July 11, 2025
Who told him that making all those strange hand gestures is a good idea.— Beary American (@BearyAmerican) July 11, 2025
I think that’s all Gav— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 11, 2025
It’s annoying, once you notice his hand dancing you can’t unsee it.— NPCharacter (@GoodOmens777) July 12, 2025
We wish we could.
ICE is not being humiliated by Trump, but the federal agents are being attacked by the Democrat Party’s goons.
Does he actually believe his own nonsense?— Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) July 12, 2025
ICE isn’t being humiliated by Trump; they’re being violently assaulted by minions of the Left.
This guy can twist reality like a pro! This is what we voted for! ICE are modern-day heros!— Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) July 12, 2025
I’m guessing ICE agents are some of the most patriotic American men you’ll ever meet 🇺🇸— Homesteadlander (@Homesteadlander) July 11, 2025
And this weasel is insulting them doing the jobs they were hired to do— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 12, 2025
Newsom is in love with himself, that is all he cares about— Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) July 12, 2025
Yes, Newsom is a narcissist, but he also loves power, which is why he is so set on protecting illegal aliens. The fewer illegal aliens counted in the census, the fewer House seats Democrats will have, and the fewer blue state Electoral College votes. Newsom has it all wrong; it's Illegal aliens who are the Democrat Party’s pawns.
