THERE IT IS: Cannabis Farm Raided by ICE Donated LOTS of Money to CA Dems Including Gavin Newsom

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:40 PM on July 11, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Well, well, well.

Take a gander at this news about the ICE raids at a California cannabis farm:

More from Fox News:

The President of Glass House Farms, the cannabis farm that federal immigration authorities raided in California on Thursday despite protests, has donated thousands to Democrats in California.

Co-founder, president, and board director Graham Farrar, who self-identifies on social media as residing in Santa Barbara, California, has made numerous political donations to the Santa Barbara County Democratic Central Committee’s federal political action committee and Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Calif., according to Federal Election Commission records.

According to California public campaign finance records, he also donated $10,000 to California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2018, and his most recent public political donation was to California Democratic Assemblymember Gregg Hart in July 2023.

Incredible stuff.

While Gavin Newsom pretends to be righteously indignant about these raids, he's really just mad one of his campaign donors got busted.

Excellent work.

Yes, he does.

He is.

Yes, it is.

We're totally NOT shocked.

Not a single Democrat -- including Newsom -- will be asked about this.

We all knew.

