No Rhyme or Reason: Brooklyn Pro-Illegal Alien Protesters Demand an End to America’s Borders

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:10 PM on July 11, 2025
ImgFlip

Pro-illegal alien protesters in Brooklyn have added Palestine to their chants and signs. They’ve even gone another step further - they want no borders at all. We have no idea how that would even work, and we’re sure they don’t either. But, hey, they made a banner and have drummers.

Here they are. (WATCH)

They’re anti-reality, too.

These protesters have taken John Lennon’s nonsensical ‘Imagine’ to heart without engaging their brains.

Yep, we’re keeping our borders.

Commenters say these protesters wouldn’t like it if someone burst into their homes screaming, ‘No borders!’

What were we thinking? These bozos still live at home with their parents!

Commenters have some closing thoughts and observations.

They can march all they want as long as they don’t block traffic or attack people in their vehicles. We're still laughing that their banner doesn't rhyme.

