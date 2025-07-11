No Rhyme or Reason: Brooklyn Pro-Illegal Alien Protesters Demand an End to America’s Borders

Pro-illegal alien protesters in Brooklyn have added Palestine to their chants and signs. They’ve even gone another step further - they want no borders at all. We have no idea how that would even work, and we’re sure they don’t either. But, hey, they made a banner and have drummers.

Here they are. (WATCH)

NOW: Anti-ICE protesters are marching through Bay Ridge and Sunset Park with banner "From Palestine To Mexico All These Borders Got To Go".



Video by @olgafe_images @FreedomNTV — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) July 11, 2025

not anti-ICE they are anti-American, America doesn't exist without a border. — Nothing Is Impossible (@Resist_theNWO) July 11, 2025

They’re anti-reality, too.

These protesters have taken John Lennon’s nonsensical ‘Imagine’ to heart without engaging their brains.

I don’t understand what world these people live in. There’s no nation on earth without borders. — Phil (@RealPhillyP) July 11, 2025

Proposed area where borders got to go pic.twitter.com/PdZscSe9bp — Grime World (@DripRecipe) July 11, 2025

Thats “hard” to see… — Don 🇺🇸 (@realVandmic) July 11, 2025

Nah... we're a sovereign country with borders, and it's going to stay that way. — Digital_Sass (@TooMuchSassForX) July 11, 2025

Yep, we’re keeping our borders.

Commenters say these protesters wouldn’t like it if someone burst into their homes screaming, ‘No borders!’

So just get rid of barriers to entry worldwide. Does that mean I can come into your house without issue? — Enrico Pallazzo (@EnricPallazz0) July 11, 2025

The walls of a home are a border. Maybe if someone broke into their homes and made that case they would think more clearly. — ¡Afuera! (@serious_ass) July 11, 2025

These "protesters" are obviously all adults who still live with their parents. — Burrito Queen (@Burrito_Queen7) July 11, 2025

What were we thinking? These bozos still live at home with their parents!

Commenters have some closing thoughts and observations.

fml... here we go again... new chant, different day...😕 — Cassandra "Cassy" Coelho R.🪬 (@IDontCareBear1) July 11, 2025

Another reason I left Brooklyn — Yeticus Maximus (@RalphChiaia) July 11, 2025

Those deportation flights cross the border with ease like there is no border.



Congrats! 🥳✈️ — Kristi L. Talmadge (@KristiTalmadge) July 11, 2025

Remember when the very first thing the Seattle CHAZ "autonomous zone" did was set up borders? 🤣 — Dimetapp Codeswitch Duello (@banisheddime) July 11, 2025

The got "Palestine" and "Mexico" in the wrong order on the sign lol — 🇺🇸Uncle Bosie, Cannibal Entrée🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇬🇧 (@SowellianHaggis) July 11, 2025

Lefty street marches in NYC are always a menagerie of freaks, weirdos, and ugly people. — Alan Konig (@AlanKonig) July 11, 2025

At least they’re using the crosswalk. — Kaye (@aformercanadian) July 11, 2025

They can march all they want as long as they don’t block traffic or attack people in their vehicles. We're still laughing that their banner doesn't rhyme.