Becoming What They HATE: Thread Explaining Why Neocons Have Lost ALL Their Credibility an EPIC Must-READ

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:25 PM on April 11, 2025
Twitter - Bill Kristol

Twitchy favorite Cobra (@cobracommandr15) put together one of those exceptional threads that doesn't need much explaining, so we'll let him do the talking. All you need to know is he's calling out neoconservatives, and he does it perfectly.

Take a look:

Ding ding ding.

They can't be bothered to listen to the little people who disagree with them. Nope.

Eleven-dollar words.

Nice.

They'd rather lose than admit they're wrong.

It's true.

Told you this was good.

Read that again. Obviously becoming what they hate.

Anti-Trump, Deep State Attorney Mark Zaid Whines About Losing His Security Clearance and It's DELICIOUS
Sam J.
Told you this was good.

What he said.

