Becoming What They HATE: Thread Explaining Why Neocons Have Lost ALL Their Credibility an EPIC Must-READ

Twitchy favorite Cobra (@cobracommandr15) put together one of those exceptional threads that doesn't need much explaining, so we'll let him do the talking. All you need to know is he's calling out neoconservatives, and he does it perfectly.

Take a look:

Neoconservatives have lost their credibility in part by insisting MAGA apologize and admit its mistakes while refusing to apologize or admit their own. — cobra (@cobracommandr15) April 11, 2025

Ding ding ding.

Neoconservatives are desperate to be heard but too self-important to listen. — cobra (@cobracommandr15) April 11, 2025

They can't be bothered to listen to the little people who disagree with them. Nope.

Neoconservatives fancy eleven dollar words gate-keeping their message to purify their party. — cobra (@cobracommandr15) April 11, 2025

Eleven-dollar words.

Nice.

Text book conservatism makes no room for compromise except when it does and that time is every day.



“ We will get them next time” - Neoconservatives, every time. — cobra (@cobracommandr15) April 11, 2025

They'd rather lose than admit they're wrong.

It's true.

Neoconservatives are too pure to vote for the unwashed, compromised candidates who actually win primaries.



Rhetorical victories are ballot box losses.



If you want clean hands, wear gloves. — cobra (@cobracommandr15) April 11, 2025

Told you this was good.

Neoconservatives refuse to admit or fail to understand it is irrational to expect rational behavior from an irrational population.



Rather than attempt to persuade, they admonish those who do not share their zeitgeist.



They are obliviously becoming what they hate. — cobra (@cobracommandr15) April 11, 2025

Read that again. Obviously becoming what they hate.

Neoconservatives pride themselves on being “on the right side of history” at the expense of the present.



Neoconservatives forget, history is written by winners, expurgated by journalists and your statue of Ronald Reagan will be melted in the name of Social Justice. — cobra (@cobracommandr15) April 11, 2025

Told you this was good.

Telling is not selling.



Conservatism must be sold.



Conservatism is not going to sell itself.



Certainly, you can ridicule the grifters but they have the evangelical tenacity neoconservatives lack.



Either share the good news, or expect more of the bad. — cobra (@cobracommandr15) April 11, 2025

What he said.

