I've Had ENOUGH! Kevin O'Leary UNLOADS on MSNBC Host Who Tried Shaming Him for Supporting Trump on China

We're pretty sure this MSNBC toady got way more than he asked for when he thought it was smart to try and give Kevin O'Leary a hard time for supporting Trump and his plan to pressure China. Hey, don't take our word for it, just watch the poor schlub's face as O'Leary tears him a new one.

It's actually rather entertaining.

🔥WOW: Kevin O'Leary ERUPTS at MSNBC host who tries (and FAILS) to PIN HIM for applauding President Trump's pressure campaign against China!



"They cheat, they steal. They don't play by the rules. And I've had enough!"



"I don't care about the volatility. I don't care if Trump… pic.twitter.com/eRZ4wjAetK — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 10, 2025

"I don't care about the volatility. I don't care if Trump ratchets it up 25% a day!" MSNBC: "What do you mean you don't care about volatility? If volatility has a direct impact on us as consumers?!" "Because we have to fix this problem once and for all. It's killing us! It's killing small business in America. It's killing large businesses!" "If we have to squeeze Chinese heads to the wall...So be it!" "When you shut down a factory, you put thousands, if not tens of thousands of people unemployed in China! They take burning torches just like the Frankenstein movie up to the castle. And that's a bad outcome for the Supreme Leader!" "Let's squeeze them, squeeze them, squeeze them. Just keep going and going and going until they start complying. That's what I want!"

YAAAAAS.

What he said.

Every single word.

