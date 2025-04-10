LMAO! Trump's Response to China Reducing Number of American Films Being Shown There Is PERFECT (Watch)

China has doubled down its retaliation efforts by ... *checks notes* ... not allowing America to show as many movies over there.

Huh.

That'll show us, huh?

Trump's reaction was a total chef's kiss.

Watch:

"China retaliated today by reducing the number of American films that can be shown there. What's your reaction to them now targeting cultural exports?"@POTUS: "I've heard of worse things." 🤣 pic.twitter.com/zpseCdDXEX — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 10, 2025

Yeah, we have, as well.

OH NO, we don't have to worry about appeasing a bunch of communists when we make movies anymore? Whatever will we do now?! The horror!

The guy is hysterical. — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 10, 2025

He really is.

Is that the best they can do?

Really? pic.twitter.com/54sVz8TdjR — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) April 10, 2025

WON'T SOMEONE PLEASE THINK OF TEMU!

Heh.

Dang that actually takes a big weapon out of our arsenal - we could’ve hittem with Snow White pic.twitter.com/FusatrEU8S — The Big Picture (@Big_Picture_89) April 10, 2025

Better yet, that should be the only movie we send them.

Well, China, all I have to say to you is that you are missing out on the best Snow White remake in history . You will be very sad — L.W. Wright (@LWWright34) April 10, 2025

Seriously.

It’s just so much more fun this go around. Love it — MJ🇺🇸 (@MistyJernigan17) April 10, 2025

It really is fun. Maybe we're all just worn out and fried after four years of horrible Biden and see the humor in anything.

Or maybe his response is really just that good.

