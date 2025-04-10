Anderson Cooper Should Be CANCELED for Using the Wrong Pronouns During CNN's Bernie...
LMAO! Trump's Response to China Reducing Number of American Films Being Shown There Is PERFECT (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 4:10 PM on April 10, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

China has doubled down its retaliation efforts by ... *checks notes* ... not allowing America to show as many movies over there.

Huh.

That'll show us, huh?

Trump's reaction was a total chef's kiss. 

Watch:

Yeah, we have, as well. 

OH NO, we don't have to worry about appeasing a bunch of communists when we make movies anymore? Whatever will we do now?! The horror!

He really is.

WON'T SOMEONE PLEASE THINK OF TEMU!

Heh.

Better yet, that should be the only movie we send them.

Seriously.

It really is fun. Maybe we're all just worn out and fried after four years of horrible Biden and see the humor in anything.

Or maybe his response is really just that good.

