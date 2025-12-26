ABC News Reports Trump Has Ruined These Illegals Aliens' American Dreams (During the Holidays No Less)

Christmas brought with it some of the usual attempts from the media and others to use the holiday to forward anti-Trump talking points about the enforcement of immigration laws by invoking Jesus and, yes, even Santa Claus.

Advertisement

We're also seeing some stories like this one from ABC News that are trying to portray Trump as the Grinch Who Stole Christmas from "immigrants seeking the American dream":

This was not the Christmas that Mariela Gómez would have imagined a year ago. Or the one that thousands of other Venezuelan immigrants would have thought. But Donald Trump returned to the White House in January and quickly ended their American dream. https://t.co/j6lB5wDdQ6 — ABC News (@ABC) December 26, 2025

The Founders would be baffled to learn that "the American dream" is to come to the U.S. illegally and live indefinitely, often off the taxpayers' dime.

From the ABC News story:

This was not the Christmas that Mariela Gómez would have imagined a year ago. Or the one that thousands of other Venezuelan immigrants would have thought. But Donald Trump returned to the White House in January and quickly ended their American dream. So Gómez found herself spending the holiday in northern Venezuela for the first time in eight years. She dressed up, cooked, got her son a scooter and smiled for her in-laws. Hard as she tried, though, she could not ignore the main challenges faced by returning migrants: unemployment and poverty. [...] Gómez, her two sons and her partner returned to the city of Maracay on Oct. 27 after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border to Texas, where they were quickly swept up by U.S. Border Patrol amid the Trump administration’s crackdown on immigration. They were deported to Mexico, from where they began the dangerous journey back to Venezuela.

Once again, we have a story that could have been framed very differently, but ABC just couldn't try and make another contribution to the Democrats' preferred narrative.

ABC trying to make this into a Christmas sob-story. She abandoned her 12 year-old daughter & then illegally crossed into the United States. Her American dream wasn’t ended but her child abandonment & illegal activities were. — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) December 26, 2025

It's too bad the media doesn't as aggressively report on the "American dreams" that have been lost in the U.S. because some of the Democrats' favorite criminal illegals ended up murdering citizens.

This is why Trump won every swing state and the popular vote. Come here legally or face the consequences. — @amuse (@amuse) December 26, 2025

If the Left and the people who were enticed to come into the U.S. illegally want to get angry with anybody perhaps they should have a chat with the Biden administration for their egregious dereliction of duty when it comes to border security and the enforcement of immigration laws.

I am happy about this! Next time, she should try coming in legally and not be dependant on us to provide for her lifestyle. https://t.co/80zTp5sO8A — Edith Rousseau (@EdithRousseau2) December 26, 2025

The media allegiance to the Democrats couldn't be more obvious every time they conflate legal and illegal immigration by putting all of them under the "immigrants" or "migrants" umbrella.

Advertisement

We can't help but notice that the MSM publishes a ton of stories like the one above but not many (if any) about how people should go about entering the United States legally. Instead of explaining how these people could have gone about coming to the country legally, we get more "Trump's election dashed hopes and dreams":

Gómez was among the more than 7.7 million Venezuelans who left their home country in the last decade, when its economy came undone as a result of a drop in oil prices, corruption and mismanagement. She lived in Colombia and Peru for years before setting her sights on the U.S. with hopes of building a new life. Trump’s second term has dashed the hopes of many like Gómez.

The focus is on what Trump's second term brought about instead of what Biden's only term made necessary.

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, while carrying water for the Democrats.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to receive 74% off your membership. Thank you!