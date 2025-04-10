WUT?! Jamie Raskin SCHOOLED on Civics After Making LUDICROUS Claim About the Legislative Branch

Jamie Raskin seems confused about the very basics of our government, most importantly, the three equal branches. In fact, he's convinced his branch is the dominant branch. He even references James Madison and accuses anyone who understands the branches of believing fifth-grade propaganda.

Hrm.

Perhaps he should read this from USA.gov:

The U.S. government is structured around three equal branches: the legislative, executive, and judicial. The legislative branch, also known as Congress, makes the laws. The executive branch, headed by the President, enforces those laws. And the judicial branch, including the Supreme Court, interprets the laws. These branches operate under a system of checks and balances where each branch has powers that can limit the others, preventing anyone from becoming too powerful.

So you know, he's wrong. Really wrong. Take a look:

Wut? Jamie Raskin: "Congress is the predominant branch, as [James] Madison put it. And don't buy any of this 5th grade propaganda about 3 co-equal branches. First of all, co-equal's not even a word!" pic.twitter.com/KsY19oVDc5 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) April 8, 2025

Three equal branches.

Checks and balances.

This isn't exactly rocket science, Jamie.

Then again, like the rest of his party, he's pretty broken and desperate for power he just does not have.

Raskin, like most midwits (being charitable), sees one line and forgets the text that follows. Madison was concerned with maintaining a balance in the face of the fact that legislatures have outsized power in a Republican form of government. — ThanksForTheMemeries (@The_Memeries) April 8, 2025

Sounds like he fully supports the executive ignoring judicial injunctions. — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) April 8, 2025

And of course, co-equal is a word.

Derp.

Raskin has reached a new level of stupidity. This is truly impressive. — John Martinlives (@JohnMar05239136) April 8, 2025

Impressive.

And not in a good way.

