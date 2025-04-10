WUT?! Jamie Raskin SCHOOLED on Civics After Making LUDICROUS Claim About the Legislative Branch

VIP
Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:35 PM on April 10, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Jamie Raskin seems confused about the very basics of our government, most importantly, the three equal branches. In fact, he's convinced his branch is the dominant branch. He even references James Madison and accuses anyone who understands the branches of believing fifth-grade propaganda.

Hrm.

Perhaps he should read this from USA.gov:

The U.S. government is structured around three equal branches: the legislative, executive, and judicial. The legislative branch, also known as Congress, makes the laws. The executive branch, headed by the President, enforces those laws. And the judicial branch, including the Supreme Court, interprets the laws. These branches operate under a system of checks and balances where each branch has powers that can limit the others, preventing anyone from becoming too powerful.

So you know, he's wrong. Really wrong. Take a look:

Three equal branches.

Checks and balances.

This isn't exactly rocket science, Jamie.

Then again, like the rest of his party, he's pretty broken and desperate for power he just does not have.

And of course, co-equal is a word.

Derp.

Impressive.

And not in a good way.

============================================================

