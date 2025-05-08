Media Weeps for Granny's Deportation, Skips Her 20-Year Illegal Run and Military Base Fumble

The news will do anything it can to pretend the Trump administration is plucking up innocent people against their will and throwing them out of the country. This is the latest example (until tomorrow, probably).

Undocumented grandmother faces deportation after wrong turn in San Diego https://t.co/zNmQFhvWOX — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) May 8, 2025

A 64-year-old grandmother in the U.S. without documentation is facing deportation after she mistakenly took the wrong exit on her way home from work. Ana Camero’s family says she’s currently being held at Otay Mesa Detention Center more than a month after she made the unexpected detour and ended up at the entrance to a U.S. Marines facility in San Diego. Camero was driving home from her job as a dishwasher at a La Jolla restaurant on April 7 when she stopped to get gas. She then drove into the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego by mistake. There, she was asked for proper identification and when she could not provide one, immigration enforcement was called, officials said.

She had been living in the U.S. illegally for 20 years, has no drivers license (but was still driving), has no identification of any kind, and drove onto a military base where she was stopped and unable to ID herself. https://t.co/uKkgRVMCck — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 8, 2025

Leave it to Melugin to come prepared with facts. She drove onto a military base with no license or identification and was arrested. That would happen to anyone who drove onto a military base without identification. Duh.

I was born in Canada and when we moved to the USA. We followed the rules!! It’s not complicated and the longer you wait,..the less we all care. Cry me a river. https://t.co/fsBT4XbKpg — Alain Baril (@AlainBaril66) May 9, 2025

Also, if you are here illegally, maybe don't drive on a military base.

The news wants the public to believe this is Mother Hubbard or something.

No driver’s license and no auto insurance. There are so many accidents caused by illegals, who do irreparable harm to American citizen victims. https://t.co/slQR2CPSF5 — LadyB (@blessedbiz) May 9, 2025

They hide the truth from the public in everything they report on because they need to distort reality by ignorance to attract people to their side. https://t.co/sRYCwGAAyP — Trent Frank (@Trenton_Frank) May 8, 2025

The truth doesn't fit their narrative.

Other than the shooting, how was the theater, Mrs. Lincoln?

And THIS is why newspapers like the @latimes are dying. https://t.co/rCH3s92E3Z — Drewbeedewbee (@drewbeedewbee) May 8, 2025

This is exactly why.