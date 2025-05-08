NYT: West Point Is to Educate, Not Indoctrinate, Says Professor Who's Quitting
Media Weeps for Granny's Deportation, Skips Her 20-Year Illegal Run and Military Base Fumble

justmindy
justmindy | 10:15 PM on May 08, 2025
ImgFlip

The news will do anything it can to pretend the Trump administration is plucking up innocent people against their will and throwing them out of the country. This is the latest example (until tomorrow, probably).

A 64-year-old grandmother in the U.S. without documentation is facing deportation after she mistakenly took the wrong exit on her way home from work.

Ana Camero’s family says she’s currently being held at Otay Mesa Detention Center more than a month after she made the unexpected detour and ended up at the entrance to a U.S. Marines facility in San Diego.

Camero was driving home from her job as a dishwasher at a La Jolla restaurant on April 7 when she stopped to get gas. She then drove into the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego by mistake. There, she was asked for proper identification and when she could not provide one, immigration enforcement was called, officials said.

Leave it to Melugin to come prepared with facts. She drove onto a military base with no license or identification and was arrested. That would happen to anyone who drove onto a military base without identification. Duh. 

Also, if you are here illegally, maybe don't drive on a military base.

The news wants the public to believe this is Mother Hubbard or something. 

The truth doesn't fit their narrative. 

Other than the shooting, how was the theater, Mrs. Lincoln?

This is exactly why.

