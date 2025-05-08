Media Weeps for Granny's Deportation, Skips Her 20-Year Illegal Run and Military Base...
NYT: West Point Is to Educate, Not Indoctrinate, Says Professor Who's Quitting

Brett T. | 10:30 PM on May 08, 2025

On Thursday, Graham Parsons, an associate professor in the English and philosophy department at the United States Military Academy, published a guest essay in the New York Times called "West Point Is Supposed to Educate, Not Indoctrinate." Public schools are supposed to educate and not indoctrinate, too, but we haven't seen the Times post that guest essay yet.

In any case, the DOD Rapid Response account responded rapidly:

That's our Defense Secretary.

Parsons writes:

In a matter of days, the United States Military Academy at West Point abandoned its core principles. Once a school that strove to give cadets the broad-based, critical-minded, nonpartisan education they need for careers as Army officers, it was suddenly eliminating courses, modifying syllabuses and censoring arguments to comport with the ideological tastes of the Trump administration.

I will be resigning after this semester from my tenured position at West Point after 13 years on the faculty. I cannot tolerate these changes, which prevent me from doing my job responsibly. I am ashamed to be associated with the academy in its current form.

Some of Parson's other broad-based, critical-minded, nonpartisan greatest hits:

The post continues:

… is in the business of killing.

I want lieutenants who are indoctrinated in the ways of “This we’ll defend,” selfless service, and closing with and destroying the enemy, all in defense of the Constitution.

If this “professor” never got this, he had no business teaching at West Point.

Good riddance.

It sounds like he wanted the cadets indoctrinated, just not in that way.

Good point.

The poor fellow just can't work under these conditions, so it's great news that he's quitting. It's best for everybody. 

We're sure he did his fair bit of indoctrination while at West Point.

