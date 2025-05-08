Megyn Kelly Hopes 20-Year-Old Intern Was Running the Pope’s Twitter Account

NYT: West Point Is to Educate, Not Indoctrinate, Says Professor Who's Quitting
Brett T. | 9:30 PM on May 08, 2025
Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File

Remember about a week ago when the Left, which doesn't care one bit about traditional Catholics and their primitive stances on abortion and transgenderism, took great offense on their behalf when the White House posted a meme of President Donald Trump as the new pope? It was a joke. Atheists and agnostics were more upset than most Catholics.

As Twitchy reported earlier, liberals are already celebrating the arrival of Pope Leo XIV. Harry Sisson very maturely told Vice President J.D. Vance that the pope hates him (lol) and called the new pope "MAGA's worst nightmare," and @JoJoFromJerz was equally giddy:

This editor is just guessing, but he doesn't believe Leo XIV will be more woke than Pope Francis. Those scanning the social media feeds of Robert Prevost, the first American pope ever, are seeing that he's tweeted and retweeted a bunch of progressive posts.

Ugh. George Floyd? Kilmar Abrego Garcia? It's not really shocking, though, but it has some conservatives upset. 

Fortunately, the pope heads the Catholic Church and not the United States. We're still going to deport illegals. They're not "refugees."

Agreed. Did they think we were going to get a MAGA pope?

It really isn't, especially after Francis. So he's pro-illegal immigration. That doesn't affect Trump administration policy.

Megyn Kelly hopes that a 20-year-old was running Prevost's X account.

We're betting he's still pro-life, though, which the liberals aren't considering as they dunk on conservatives.

We're not sure when or where this quote is from or even if it's real, but Kelly approved.

We knew we weren't getting another Pope John Paul.

We're giving him the benefit of the doubt for now. And again, he doesn't determine U.S. policy.

***

