Megyn Kelly Hopes 20-Year-Old Intern Was Running the Pope’s Twitter Account

Remember about a week ago when the Left, which doesn't care one bit about traditional Catholics and their primitive stances on abortion and transgenderism, took great offense on their behalf when the White House posted a meme of President Donald Trump as the new pope? It was a joke. Atheists and agnostics were more upset than most Catholics.

As Twitchy reported earlier, liberals are already celebrating the arrival of Pope Leo XIV. Harry Sisson very maturely told Vice President J.D. Vance that the pope hates him (lol) and called the new pope "MAGA's worst nightmare," and @JoJoFromJerz was equally giddy:

MAGA’s all upset about the new Pope, and do you know what I say to that…



Cry.

Harder.



😂😂😂😂😂

This editor is just guessing, but he doesn't believe Leo XIV will be more woke than Pope Francis. Those scanning the social media feeds of Robert Prevost, the first American pope ever, are seeing that he's tweeted and retweeted a bunch of progressive posts.

Pope Leo XIV's reposts on his X feed https://t.co/PruTOtrEiv pic.twitter.com/eZs7v9E3fq — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 8, 2025

Ugh. George Floyd? Kilmar Abrego Garcia? It's not really shocking, though, but it has some conservatives upset.

According to his X/Twitter feed (@drprevost), the newly selected pope trashed Trump, trashed Vance, trashed border enforcement, endorsed DREAMer-style illegal immigration, repeatedly praised and honored George Floyd, and endorsed a Democrat senator’s call for more gun control. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) May 8, 2025

Oops. Not a good sign. — FSG Fine jewelry, Frankie Sidaras (@FSGFineJewelry) May 8, 2025

Fortunately, the pope heads the Catholic Church and not the United States. We're still going to deport illegals. They're not "refugees."

I doubt ANY of the contenders were much better. — JKash 🍊MAGA Queen (@JKash000) May 8, 2025

Agreed. Did they think we were going to get a MAGA pope?

What did you expect? Pope Francis eliminated most of the opposition to him in the College of Cardinals and inserted his own people. They were always going to go with one of his allies. — Gary P. Nabhan (@GaryPNabhan) May 8, 2025

WOW. Why does thos not surprise me at all. — Mrs. Nobody (@ZANE12194796839) May 8, 2025

None of this is shocking — Will (@PoorIcon) May 8, 2025

It really isn't, especially after Francis. So he's pro-illegal immigration. That doesn't affect Trump administration policy.

Megyn Kelly hopes that a 20-year-old was running Prevost's X account.

Is it too much to hope that some 20-year-old ran the new pope’s X account and he never looked at it? — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) May 8, 2025

Nope. he hates Trump, which is why they picked him — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) May 8, 2025

It's entirely plausible.



However, this Pope was picked very fast, which says it was already predetermined by Francis.



So....he is going to be a liberal Pope imho. — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) May 8, 2025

We're betting he's still pro-life, though, which the liberals aren't considering as they dunk on conservatives.

Let's give him the benefit of the doubt until he hits stride & makes some major decisons or pronouncements. — Pádraig Costello (@yevlum) May 8, 2025

We're not sure when or where this quote is from or even if it's real, but Kelly approved.

Likely. I don't think he's as far left as Francis, but he's certainly not even close to John Paul. — Uncommon Joyce✝️🇺🇸⛺️🌪🌌 (@MontanaPenguin) May 8, 2025

We knew we weren't getting another Pope John Paul.

As a Catholic christian he's going to be sympathetic to immigrants. It's part of his job. He's also a registered republican, anti LBGTQ/abortion, and voted republican in every US election he was present for. He wore traditional robes and picked a traditional name. I'm hopeful. — Missy (@missylaneous) May 8, 2025

We're giving him the benefit of the doubt for now. And again, he doesn't determine U.S. policy.

***