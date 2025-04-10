BUH-BYE! Illegals SO Scared of Tom Homan They Are Doing His Job FOR HIM and It's a GLORIOUS Thing

You guys remember Biden's app that helped illegals enter our country, yes? Welp, now that the Trump administration has taken over, this very helpful app is not helping illegals to GTFO of our country on their own terms.

Guess Tom Homan has convinced them that they must enter legally if they want to be American citizens—heck, they're doing his job for him.

From trendingpoliticsnews.com

Thousands of illegal aliens facing potential deportation from the United States have instead opted to leave the country voluntarily through an app provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). According to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) data that was shared with Fox News, more than 5,000 illegal aliens have opted to self-deport to their country of origin using the app. Under the Biden Administration, the app, then known as CBP One, allowed illegal aliens to schedule their own entry into the United States, where they were then transported to American communities of their choosing. Trump shut down CBP One almost immediately after taking office before it was eventually repurposed for self-deportations. The latest figures come as the Trump Administration has ramped up a messaging campaign aimed at encouraging illegal aliens to leave the country voluntarily rather than be subjected to detention and deportation. DHS recently released a flyer addressed to “illegal aliens” that warns of additional fines for those who opt to remain in the United States despite having an outstanding deportation order. “Self-deportation is safe,” the flyer reads. “Leave on your own terms by picking your departure flight.”

Guess what Trump said about securing the border and just needing a new president was right? Who knew?

Oh, that's right, all of us.

