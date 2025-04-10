LAUGHS In Nancy Pelosi: AOC Shakes Her Socialist Fist at Trump and Insider Trading and LOL That Was Dumb

Not to be outdone by Jasmine Crockett, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reminded the world that she is now and always will be the stupidest member of Congress. Crockett came close, but there is only one AOC; she will forever take the gold in this specific category. Her title of 'Dumbest Democrat' is safe for now.

For example, she seems to think Trump telling EVERYONE (and we do mean everyone) to buy stocks when they dropped was somehow insider trading.

No, really. Trump getting on social media and telling MILLIONS of people to buy doesn't exactly scream 'insider' to us

And then she got all big and bad with members of Congress about insider trading, and OH, to see the look on Nancy Pelosi's face.

Heh.

Any member of Congress who purchased stocks in the last 48 hours should probably disclose that now.



I’ve been hearing some interesting chatter on the floor.



Disclosure deadline is May 15th. We’re about to learn a few things.



It’s time to ban insider trading in Congress. https://t.co/YBKMGbraAu — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 10, 2025

Maybe she is confused by the word, 'insider.' Yeah, that's it.

It’s not insider trading when the president announces TO THE WORLD that it’s a good day to buy stocks. — kerry dougherty (@kerrydougherty) April 10, 2025

Donald Trump posted and told everyone to buy. You know "insider trading" is when "insiders" have knowledge that other people don't have, right?



Like, oh I dunno... NANCY PELOSI? — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) April 10, 2025

Funny, because you never cared whenever Pelosi did insider trading. pic.twitter.com/fZA894WeYK — Leftism (@LeftismForU) April 10, 2025

Because that was (D)ifferent.

Yes, obviously only people with inside knowledge could know that it was a great time to buy. That's the only way anyone could figure it out. https://t.co/AwdyU8ddDW — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) April 10, 2025

I'm curious how a former bartender turned politician got so wealthy. — Le Fleur (@tbflowers) April 10, 2025

*cough cough*

If they traded off of a public POTUS truth social post, that is fine. What’s not fine would be years of trading with material non public information … — Jeff Lutz 🔋 (@thejefflutz) April 10, 2025

Sort of like a certain ancient, super-wealthy, Botox-injected Democrat who has been in politics since JFK was alive?

Yeah.

If you need some help looking in the right direction, we may know a couple people 👀 — Nancy Pelosi Stock Tracker ♟ (@PelosiTracker_) April 10, 2025

*snort*

Now, if she were truly concerned about insider trading, we'd be all for this. The issue is that she only bothered to get involved after Trump told EVERYONE to buy stock, which is basically the opposite of insider trading.

And she's either too far gone politically or too stupid to know that.

