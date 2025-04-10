LAUGHS In Nancy Pelosi: AOC Shakes Her Socialist Fist at Trump and Insider Trading and LOL That Was Dumb

Here's ANOTHER Reason DOGE Terrifies the Left (Guess When Non-Citizens With SS Numbers...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:15 AM on April 10, 2025

Not to be outdone by Jasmine Crockett, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reminded the world that she is now and always will be the stupidest member of Congress. Crockett came close, but there is only one AOC; she will forever take the gold in this specific category. Her title of 'Dumbest Democrat' is safe for now.

For example, she seems to think Trump telling EVERYONE (and we do mean everyone) to buy stocks when they dropped was somehow insider trading.

No, really. Trump getting on social media and telling MILLIONS of people to buy doesn't exactly scream 'insider' to us 

And then she got all big and bad with members of Congress about insider trading, and OH, to see the look on Nancy Pelosi's face.

Heh.

Maybe she is confused by the word, 'insider.' Yeah, that's it.

Because that was (D)ifferent.

*cough cough*

Sort of like a certain ancient, super-wealthy, Botox-injected Democrat who has been in politics since JFK was alive?

Yeah.

*snort*

Now, if she were truly concerned about insider trading, we'd be all for this. The issue is that she only bothered to get involved after Trump told EVERYONE to buy stock, which is basically the opposite of insider trading. 

And she's either too far gone politically or too stupid to know that.

