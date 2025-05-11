Countdown Starts for Democrats to Defend Newly Imprisoned Murderous ‘Anticristo’ MS-13 Gang Member

‘Conservative’ David Brooks Wants Everyone to Know He Has Admired Joe Biden for...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:45 AM on May 11, 2025
AP Photo/Luis Romero

An MS-13 gang member known as ‘Anticristo’ has been sentenced to 55 years in prison for his role in the killings of four men in New York and another in Virginia. His real name is Omar Antonio Villalta, and his murder weapon of choice is the machete. Seeing that this man is a deadly criminal illegal alien, many are wondering when the Democrat Party is going to adopt him as one of their own.

Start here. (READ)

We can’t see why Dems would reject him. He is an illegal alien after all.

Posters say his membership in MS-13 should make him too perfect for Democrats to resist.

Dems are hoping he’s deported so they can squeeze in some more vacation time somewhere tropical.

He’s been convicted of murder, but posters say it’s probably all a big misunderstanding.

His nickname of 'Anticristo' was most likely misheard. It’s ‘Antipasto’ because he’s a chef. And the machete? To cut up garlic, of course. Dems, when are you going to go to bat for your guy?

