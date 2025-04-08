WOOF! POLITICO Toady Owns HIMSELF Trying to Go After Eric Schmitt for Calling Judge Boasberg OUT and LOL

'Absolutely MASSIVE': New Bombshell JUST Dropped About Second Would-Be Trump Assassin and...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:35 AM on April 08, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

As Twitchy readers know, activist, anti-Trump Judge Boasberg somehow just magically was assigned to multiple cases involving Trump, and we're supposed to believe it has all been random.

Right.

Sure. 

For example, Judge Boasberg got the Tren de Aragua case despite not being the on-call emergency assignment judge. And while we are certainly not experts on this subject, this seems pretty darn suspect. Senator Eric Schmitt brought up his legitimate concerns online and then again on Fox News, and for some reason, this really bothered POLITICO's Kyle Cheney.

Cheney wrote an entire thread ...

... and managed to answer none of Schmitt's questions.

Here's where it gets good:

It was the Easter Bunny. We know it. We've seen that evil rabbit hanging around with Joe Biden ... 

Heh.

Schmitt continues:

So far, the evidence points to an activist judge who wants nothing more than to stop Trump from doing the will of the American people. Hey, we're not saying that's the case; we're just saying that's what it looks like. 

Boasberg might wanna buckle up.

Just sayin'.

============================================================

