WOOF! POLITICO Toady Owns HIMSELF Trying to Go After Eric Schmitt for Calling Judge Boasberg OUT and LOL

As Twitchy readers know, activist, anti-Trump Judge Boasberg somehow just magically was assigned to multiple cases involving Trump, and we're supposed to believe it has all been random.

Right.

Sure.

For example, Judge Boasberg got the Tren de Aragua case despite not being the on-call emergency assignment judge. And while we are certainly not experts on this subject, this seems pretty darn suspect. Senator Eric Schmitt brought up his legitimate concerns online and then again on Fox News, and for some reason, this really bothered POLITICO's Kyle Cheney.

Cheney wrote an entire thread ...

Just two US senators asking questions abut random assignment in the federal US district court in DC that could be answered by ... actually paying attention to the federal district court in DC. 1/6 pic.twitter.com/oXcYUfLFgX — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) April 7, 2025

... and managed to answer none of Schmitt's questions.

Here's where it gets good:

This guy managed to write a whole thread without answering my question.



So I'll ask again: How did Judge Boasberg get the Tren de Aragua case when he wasn't the emergency assignment judge when it was filed? https://t.co/w6H1aC2grB — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) April 7, 2025

It was the Easter Bunny. We know it. We've seen that evil rabbit hanging around with Joe Biden ...

Heh.

Schmitt continues:

Nothing would make me happier than knowing standard procedure was followed and this case was “randomly” assigned to Judge Boasberg.



So far, the evidence isn’t pointing in that direction. https://t.co/JFUFOu6SoJ — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) April 7, 2025

So far, the evidence points to an activist judge who wants nothing more than to stop Trump from doing the will of the American people. Hey, we're not saying that's the case; we're just saying that's what it looks like.

Either way we’re going to get to the bottom of it.https://t.co/oOWDPRRy9k — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) April 7, 2025

Boasberg might wanna buckle up.

Just sayin'.

