Joe Scarborough Struggles to Explain Why He’s Mad at Trump Deporting Illegal Aliens Like Biden and Obama

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:30 PM on May 05, 2025
Townhall Media

Democrats and anti-Trumpers were okay with accelerated illegal alien deportations under Presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama. But they are struggling to logically justify being against them now that President Donald Trump is doing the same.

Start here. (READ)

Legacy Media Propagandist Joe Scarborough struggles badly in his attempt to justify Biden's and Obama’s deportation actions while condemning Trump’s:

- Biden deporting illegal aliens was ok because the border was wide open, Biden was “letting in” millions of illegals, and it was easy to grab them in border states.

- Deportations are bad under Trump because millions of illegals are already dispersed into the country, and now it’s too expensive.

- Obama's “non judicial” deportations were ok, because the aliens were grabbed near the border, making it easier not to have to undergo “the judicial process” (the due process they now scream about).

- Al Sharpton agrees, because ICE now has to into the “mainland” of the US to find the illegals.

Just, wow.

Check out how hard Joe Scarborough is struggling. (WATCH)

What a mess!

Unfortunately, Democrats will treat this nonsense like the gospel truth. Commenters explain.

That they will.

Commenters say that this is just par for the course with legacy media.

It’s impossible to take any network that platforms career liar Al Sharpton seriously.

Posters say it doesn’t matter what the truth is, since the goal is to be anti-Trump.

Trump never gets a fair shake, and when he’s gone, that bias will still extend to the Republican Party. Count on it.

Tags: AL SHARPTON DEPORTATION ILLEGAL ALIENS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION JOE SCARBOROUGH LIES

