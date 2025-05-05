Joe Scarborough Struggles to Explain Why He’s Mad at Trump Deporting Illegal Aliens Like Biden and Obama

Democrats and anti-Trumpers were okay with accelerated illegal alien deportations under Presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama. But they are struggling to logically justify being against them now that President Donald Trump is doing the same.

Advertisement

Start here. (READ)

Legacy Media Propagandist Joe Scarborough struggles badly in his attempt to justify Biden's and Obama’s deportation actions while condemning Trump’s: - Biden deporting illegal aliens was ok because the border was wide open, Biden was “letting in” millions of illegals, and it was easy to grab them in border states. - Deportations are bad under Trump because millions of illegals are already dispersed into the country, and now it’s too expensive. - Obama's “non judicial” deportations were ok, because the aliens were grabbed near the border, making it easier not to have to undergo “the judicial process” (the due process they now scream about). - Al Sharpton agrees, because ICE now has to into the “mainland” of the US to find the illegals. Just, wow.

Check out how hard Joe Scarborough is struggling. (WATCH)

🚨Legacy Media Propagandist Joe Scarborough struggles badly in his attempt to justify Biden's and Obama’s deportation actions while condemning Trump’s:



- Biden deporting illegal aliens was ok because the border was wide open, Biden was “letting in” millions of illegals, and it… pic.twitter.com/MjIDOOy2r3 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 5, 2025

It didn’t even make sense to Scarborough when he read the script someone handed him — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 5, 2025

What a mess!

Unfortunately, Democrats will treat this nonsense like the gospel truth. Commenters explain.

People saying dumb things don’t concern me.



It’s the brainwashed viewers who believe them that concerns me.



Thankfully, that’s fewer and fewer these days. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) May 5, 2025

Until these nitwits are gone and off the air, nothing will change. We have more stupidity in this country than ever before. They truly are enemy of the people. — JoMath 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Jamram171) May 5, 2025

No rational minded individual can make any sense of this contorted mess of an argument.



Thus, libs will lap it up. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 5, 2025

That they will.

Commenters say that this is just par for the course with legacy media.

It's impossible to overstate you will never hate the mainstream media enough — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) May 5, 2025

This was such an abject display of contorted propaganda it could only be made by the likes of Joe Scarborough and Al Sharpton — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 5, 2025

Advertisement

Sharpton is the poster boy for abject display. — sthrnrdnk74 (@thomaskopp56) May 5, 2025

It’s impossible to take any network that platforms career liar Al Sharpton seriously.

Posters say it doesn’t matter what the truth is, since the goal is to be anti-Trump.

It’s always (D)ifferent. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) May 5, 2025

TL;DR: Orange Man Bad. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 5, 2025

It all comes back to orange man bad.



Republicans should get used to it though, once Trump is gone this is the standard treatment conservatives will get from the media from now on. — The Right Answer (@theright_answer) May 5, 2025

Trump never gets a fair shake, and when he’s gone, that bias will still extend to the Republican Party. Count on it.