Try NOT to Laugh Watching Cory Booker Pat Cory Booker on the Back for Talking for a WHOLE 25 Hours (Vid)

Remember when Cory Booker spent 25 hours on the Senate floor pretending he was doing somethign worthwhile? No? Don't worry, most of the rest of the country has forgotten as well, except for the nitwits on The View who were more than happy to give him plenty of time to pat himself on the back.

And we thought Joy Behar was annoying.

Watch this - if you can stand it.

CLOWN SHOW: Cory “Spartacus” Booker went on The View to take a victory lap for joining the Soros-funded anti-Trump/Musk protests this weekend—then somehow compared it to the Civil Rights movement.



Yes, seriously. This is hard to watch.



Booker beamed:



“We’ve seen Americans… pic.twitter.com/KgPm31xdPR — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) April 7, 2025

Post continues:

... join arms, a rainbow coalition standing up for what’s right.” And it didn’t stop there. With a straight face, he claimed the protests—filled with professionally printed signs and coordinated talking points—were on par with the suffrage movement. “I wanted to be one in the number of millions of people that were standing in rain and standing across the country coast-to-coast and speaking up so I have been pushing it still.” Then came the self-congratulatory flair: “It was for me, food for the soul.” “You didn’t see partisan band waving, you saw Americans standing up for Americans.” Really? Because the protests looked like one giant anti-Trump rally—nothing but partisan messaging from coast to coast. But Booker wasn’t done. He dropped what he must’ve thought was his mic-drop moment: “We really are at a moral moment, as we’ve been generations past in the suffrage movement, the civil rights movement, the labor movement, LGBTQ movement. So many movements we’ve seen Americans join arms, a rainbow coalition standing up for what’s right.”

Oh, Spartacus.

