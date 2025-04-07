Parade of Fools: The Hill Proves It Has NO SHAME With Wildly Misleading...
CNN's Jake Tapper Roasted and Exposed As Liberal Hack!
The ANTI-FAMILY State: Colorado Passes Taxpayer-Funded Abortion Legislation
VIP
Amanda Carpenter Needs to Keep the Tea Party Out of Her Big, Dumb...
Kiss Your Communist Chinese GF With That Mouth?! Eric Swalwell Drops F-Bomb Trying...
THAT'S Why the Pardon Covers 2014: Now That Biden Is Done, NYT Goes...
VIP
Trump Threw a Wicked Brush Pitch at Adam Schiff During the L.A. Dodgers'...
Transcript Between Activist Judge Boasberg and DOJ Attorney About Trump Admin 'Defying Him...
No Lie Brian Tyler Cohen Shares Screenshot of MANY Trumpers Turning on Trump,...
Is This REAL?! Protester Explains What She Had to Do to Get Paid...
Mollie Hemingway's Reaction to Jake Tapper INSISTING He's Not 'On the Left' Is...
So ... About that Self-Proclaimed Illegal, Queer, 'Unafraid' Anti-Trump Activist? It Gets...
Here's Another 'Grassroots' Anti-Trump/Musk Protester Who Has 'No Clue Why They Are There'
Monday Morning Meme Madness

Try NOT to Laugh Watching Cory Booker Pat Cory Booker on the Back for Talking for a WHOLE 25 Hours (Vid)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:10 PM on April 07, 2025
Senate Television via AP

Remember when Cory Booker spent 25 hours on the Senate floor pretending he was doing somethign worthwhile? No? Don't worry, most of the rest of the country has forgotten as well, except for the nitwits on The View who were more than happy to give him plenty of time to pat himself on the back.

Advertisement

And we thought Joy Behar was annoying.

Watch this - if you can stand it.

Post continues:

... join arms, a rainbow coalition standing up for what’s right.”

And it didn’t stop there.

With a straight face, he claimed the protests—filled with professionally printed signs and coordinated talking points—were on par with the suffrage movement.

“I wanted to be one in the number of millions of people that were standing in rain and standing across the country coast-to-coast and speaking up so I have been pushing it still.”

Then came the self-congratulatory flair: 

“It was for me, food for the soul.”

“You didn’t see partisan band waving, you saw Americans standing up for Americans.”

Really?

Because the protests looked like one giant anti-Trump rally—nothing but partisan messaging from coast to coast.

But Booker wasn’t done.

He dropped what he must’ve thought was his mic-drop moment: 

“We really are at a moral moment, as we’ve been generations past in the suffrage movement, the civil rights movement, the labor movement, LGBTQ movement. So many movements we’ve seen Americans join arms, a rainbow coalition standing up for what’s right.”

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Oh, Spartacus.

============================================================

Related:

Amanda Carpenter Needs to Keep the Tea Party Out of Her Big, Dumb RINO Mouth

Kiss Your Communist Chinese GF With That Mouth?! Eric Swalwell Drops F-Bomb Trying to Look Tough, FAILS

THAT'S Why the Pardon Covers 2014: Now That Biden Is Done, NYT Goes After Hunter Biden and WOW (Thread)

Transcript Between Activist Judge Boasberg and DOJ Attorney About Trump Admin 'Defying Him' Is Nuts (Pic)

No Lie Brian Tyler Cohen Shares Screenshot of MANY Trumpers Turning on Trump, There's Just 1 BIG Problem

============================================================

Tags: CORY BOOKER THE VIEW

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
THAT'S Why the Pardon Covers 2014: Now That Biden Is Done, NYT Goes After Hunter Biden and WOW (Thread)
Sam J.
Parade of Fools: The Hill Proves It Has NO SHAME With Wildly Misleading Headline About Trump's Birthday
Amy Curtis
Is This REAL?! Protester Explains What She Had to Do to Get Paid for April 5 Anti-Trump Protests (Watch)
Sam J.
Transcript Between Activist Judge Boasberg and DOJ Attorney About Trump Admin 'Defying Him' Is Nuts (Pic)
Sam J.
Kiss Your Communist Chinese GF With That Mouth?! Eric Swalwell Drops F-Bomb Trying to Look Tough, FAILS
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement