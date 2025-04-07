No Lie Brian Tyler Cohen Shares Screenshot of MANY Trumpers Turning on Trump, There's Just 1 BIG Problem

VIP
Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:05 AM on April 07, 2025
Twitchy

According to No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen, Trump's own voters are turning on him. To prove his point, he even put together a screenshot of posts from super-real and totally not fake accounts about how disappointed they are in him.

When you look for yourselves, you'll see how totally LEGIT this screenshot is.

Totally.

All of these accounts claiming they've magically decided they no longer support Trump after only a couple of months of his being back in the White House are absolutely believable.

Heh.

It's hilarious that this guy's X name is 'No Lie;' it really should be ALWAYS Lies. 

But so many Trump supporters have buyer's remorse now and stuff! They do! Take Brian's word for it since, you know, he doesn't lie.

Oh man, we crack ourselves up sometimes.

*snort*

Fake bots always know best, though, bro.

Most are at least a decade old, with barely any followers. It's likely dead accounts purchased by some group the Left is paying to somehow hurt Trump on social media. And there's No Lies, Brian, who is doing his part to help spread the BS.

Classy.

============================================================

