WATCH Tim Walz SQUIRM When Jake Tapper (!) Asks Him About Dems Taking Responsibility for Running Biden

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:20 AM on April 06, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

You know things are really bad for Democrats and the media when they start trying to throw one another under the bus. Oh, we don't think for one second this is about Jake Tapper being the better journo and actually holding Tim Walz or any Democrat responsible for pretending Joe Biden was AOK to run the country. No, no, this is about pretending to care now that the toothpaste is out of the tube, and we all know THEY ALL KNEW (including the media) that Biden was in bad shape.

And they covered for him.

Still, it's fun watching a worm like Walz squirm.

Watch:

HA HA HA HA HA

This was not just a mistake, Timmy. This was possibly a Party-Ending EFF UP that has nothing to do with Trump. Wait, ok, so that's not entirely fair. Trump is involved, but only so far as the fact Democrats were willing to completely nuke themselves to try and stop him.

Even after everything they did to him and our country, Trump is still president again.

And not even three months in yet.

Democrats might want to buckle up.

Including Tapper.

See?

Tapper's book ain't gonna sell itself.

