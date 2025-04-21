Monday Morning Meme Madness

We hope you all had a wonderful and blessed Easter, but all good things must come to an end.

You know what the worst thing we found in our Easter basket was? If you guessed 'Monday', you would be right. Now, that's a rotten egg!

This, too, shall pass, we suppose, but we're going to make it just a little more bearable by sharing some of the funniest memes, clips, and jokes we found on Twitter/X from the past week. Enjoy!

Ha! Poor bloke.

The artist formerly known as Prince pictured here with rock legend Jon Bon Jovi. pic.twitter.com/88JCnMQscI — ☘️𝕃𝕦𝕔𝕜𝕪 Ƒʉͫcͧкͭιͪηͣ 𝕄𝕔𝔾𝕖𝕖‎ (@LuckyMcGee) April 20, 2025

Ouch!

Seriously, ladies … what is this all about? 😂

🤣I wish I had thought of this when my kid was little. pic.twitter.com/mThXSqdOIl — Don Keith (@RealDonKeith) April 18, 2025

Hey, if it works …

'This is my canvas.'

This is unbelievably accurate. 😂

This is taking DIY to a whole new level.

This was literally me growing up. pic.twitter.com/1o0jpykVBR — RyanFJBLGB🇺🇸🦅 (@RyanPatrick1991) April 19, 2025

Been there. Done that. 😂

As you all know, we ended the week with the celebration of Easter, and there were lots of Easter-themed memes and funny posts.

Do not mess with the Christians. We will take your holidays! LOL.

We're awarding points for stellar meme usage!

Funniest thing you’ll see today.🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/7gbbJ97Ao5 — Don Keith (@RealDonKeith) April 16, 2025

LOLOLOL! His delivery was on point.

Exactly! 😂

GM happy Easter pic.twitter.com/GBqaQJXOhe — 🐣 Duchess of Peeps 🐥 (@AnnaDsays) April 20, 2025

Egg-cellent. (Yeah, that was bad. We don't care.)

Nah, Dogg. This ain't it. LOL.

That's messed up. We love it!

HAHA!

' … that must have been rough.' 😂

(There's something familiar about the guy who posted that one.)

Alright, cat lovers, we've got some goodness for you this week.

LOL. We laughed.

Yes, Katy Perry and some other rich ladies were momentarily launched into space this week, and the internet had a field day with it.

The GenXers will get that one for sure. 😂

To be fair, this isn't the first time Katy Perry has seemed a bit spacey.

LOL! Also, chimps are pretty cool. Just sayin'.

These have me rolling 🤣 pic.twitter.com/BQSUGEznKu — Spill The Memes (@SpillTheMemes) April 16, 2025

The funny lady is back … with dad jokes!

Bwhahaha!

So hot 🫦 pic.twitter.com/zdKTgGlifg — CCP IS ASSHOE (@CCPISASSH0E) April 18, 2025

We hate to admit it, but we've watched most of these 'adult films'.

He's awesome guy, People need that kind of guy around this world these days😆 pic.twitter.com/Jb3jwGZAV6 — 𝐀𝐑𝐎 (@calonwisudah) April 20, 2025

We love a person who loves their job.

i bloody knew it pic.twitter.com/tzumRcQivi — Luis Vercetti (@97Vercetti) April 17, 2025

First, the Chinese lab leak confirmed, and now this! 😂

Doggo said “don't start nothin’ won't be nothin’” haha. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/9qBftlTz19 — Stu thats all you get🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Boldyboy1975) April 20, 2025

Dog: 1

Owner: 0

LOLOLOL! It's true.

Good Boy!

I would laugh if it weren’t so tragic… z pic.twitter.com/CBrVXdCmXy — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 20, 2025

We have no choice but to laugh at them.

It grows like the national debt.

Purrfect! (Okay, we're slightly sorry about that one.)

HAHA! These are the times that try men's souls.

I have a great idea: we should dig up Bach's coffin and throw in some sheet music and an eraser so we can watch him decompose. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) April 21, 2025

The dad jokes are just out there, roaming in the wild! 😂

People also had fun with the odd family photo Biden sent out for Easter.

It's so weird. 😂

this 83 seconds is the perfect example of what makes friendship so. f*****g. special. 🥹😭🤣 pic.twitter.com/GUHJcn25QC — Sassington, M.C. (@MissSassbox) April 20, 2025

That's just dudes being dudes.

HOW DARE YOU! 💀💀💀

If I ever get the opportunity to be a man for a day, as God is my witness, I will spend the entire 24 hours experimenting with my wiener. Full stop. pic.twitter.com/pJWgSnQEYk — CCP IS ASSHOE (@CCPISASSH0E) April 18, 2025

How could anyone have ever thought this was a good idea? 😂😂😂

We've got just a short throwback clip for you this week. There was a time, not long before everyone went crazy, when edgy and irreverent humor was allowed because we could all laugh at ourselves, and Robin Williams was one of the best.

LoLz, Robin Williams was the best!!! pic.twitter.com/ZNC2isjhOu — E=MC HAMMERTIME (@scs_real) April 21, 2025

Being able to laugh at our differences is making a comeback, and we're here for it!

Yep, it's time, whether you like it or not. 😂

The Monday after a holiday is always a rough one, but get out there and do your best to show this Monday who's in charge (It's Monday … it's always Monday.)

Good luck out there, folks.

Until we meme again …