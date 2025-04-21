Breaking: Pope Francis Has Died at Age 88
Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 6:00 AM on April 21, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp (Photo by Gratisography on Pexels)

We hope you all had a wonderful and blessed Easter, but all good things must come to an end.

You know what the worst thing we found in our Easter basket was? If you guessed 'Monday', you would be right. Now, that's a rotten egg!

This, too, shall pass, we suppose, but we're going to make it just a little more bearable by sharing some of the funniest memes, clips, and jokes we found on Twitter/X from the past week. Enjoy!

Ha! Poor bloke.

Ouch!

Seriously, ladies … what is this all about? 😂

Hey, if it works …

'This is my canvas.'

This is unbelievably accurate. 😂

This is taking DIY to a whole new level.

Been there. Done that. 😂

As you all know, we ended the week with the celebration of Easter, and there were lots of Easter-themed memes and funny posts.

Do not mess with the Christians. We will take your holidays! LOL.

We're awarding points for stellar meme usage!

LOLOLOL! His delivery was on point.

Exactly! 😂

Egg-cellent. (Yeah, that was bad. We don't care.)

Nah, Dogg. This ain't it. LOL.

That's messed up. We love it!

HAHA!

' … that must have been rough.' 😂

(There's something familiar about the guy who posted that one.)

Alright, cat lovers, we've got some goodness for you this week.

LOL. We laughed.

Yes, Katy Perry and some other rich ladies were momentarily launched into space this week, and the internet had a field day with it.

The GenXers will get that one for sure. 😂

To be fair, this isn't the first time Katy Perry has seemed a bit spacey.

LOL! Also, chimps are pretty cool. Just sayin'.

The funny lady is back … with dad jokes!

Bwhahaha!

We hate to admit it, but we've watched most of these 'adult films'.

We love a person who loves their job.

First, the Chinese lab leak confirmed, and now this! 😂

Dog: 1

Owner: 0

LOLOLOL! It's true.

Good Boy!

We have no choice but to laugh at them.

It grows like the national debt.

Purrfect! (Okay, we're slightly sorry about that one.)

HAHA! These are the times that try men's souls.

The dad jokes are just out there, roaming in the wild! 😂

People also had fun with the odd family photo Biden sent out for Easter.

It's so weird. 😂

That's just dudes being dudes.

HOW DARE YOU! 💀💀💀

How could anyone have ever thought this was a good idea? 😂😂😂

We've got just a short throwback clip for you this week. There was a time, not long before everyone went crazy, when edgy and irreverent humor was allowed because we could all laugh at ourselves, and Robin Williams was one of the best.

Being able to laugh at our differences is making a comeback, and we're here for it!

Yep, it's time, whether you like it or not. 😂

The Monday after a holiday is always a rough one, but get out there and do your best to show this Monday who's in charge (It's Monday … it's always Monday.)

Good luck out there, folks.

Until we meme again …

