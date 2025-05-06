Mollie Hemingway: Rogue Judges Ignoring the Election and Implementing Democrat Immigration Policy

Dave Portnoy Responds to ABC Ambush Interview (Watch)
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:30 AM on May 06, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

It’s absurd that judges are essentially running our country right now. Any action taken by President Donald Trump to reduce the size of government, save taxpayer money, or rid our country of illegal aliens is automatically met with a rogue federal judge ruling it can’t be done. Mollie Hemingway is weighing in on these out-of-control judges.

She says they are proxies for the Democrat Party. (READ)

@MZHemingway: Rogue judges “don't care who won the election” — want to implement Democrat immigration policy from the bench:

“It's hard to take people in good faith when they're talking about due process and rule of law, when they didn't care at all about due process and rule of law when the border was completely open to bring in tens of millions of illegal immigrants.”

"That's why there's this nationwide injunction case before the Supreme Court is so important."

“You had an election. Donald Trump was very clear that he wanted to shut down the border, and he wanted to deport people who were here illegally. And people voted for that."

"And now you have all of these rogue lower level judges who are, frankly, embarrassing the Supreme Court with these temporary restraining orders and nationwide injunctions, where they're saying, we don't care who won the election, we're going to pretend that Joe Biden is still president or that Kamala Harris won the presidency."

"So this is a real opportunity for the court. And I imagine they're going to take it and give some guidance to lower judges."

Here’s the full exchange. (WATCH)

Hopefully, sooner rather than later.

Some posters don’t think these rogue judges are working on their own but are part of a bigger, coordinated plan by Democrats.

Commenters say the judges see themselves as little gods.

Biden deported illegal aliens, and so did Barack Obama. It was fine then. But these rogue activist judges are specifically targeting Trump. Like the last poster said, Trump is the only president who is not allowed to deport illegal aliens.

