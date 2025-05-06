Mollie Hemingway: Rogue Judges Ignoring the Election and Implementing Democrat Immigration Policy

It’s absurd that judges are essentially running our country right now. Any action taken by President Donald Trump to reduce the size of government, save taxpayer money, or rid our country of illegal aliens is automatically met with a rogue federal judge ruling it can’t be done. Mollie Hemingway is weighing in on these out-of-control judges.

Advertisement

She says they are proxies for the Democrat Party. (READ)

@MZHemingway : Rogue judges “don't care who won the election” — want to implement Democrat immigration policy from the bench:



“It's hard to take people in good faith when they're talking about due process and rule of law, when they didn't care at all about due process and rule of law when the border was completely open to bring in tens of millions of illegal immigrants.”



"That's why there's this nationwide injunction case before the Supreme Court is so important."



“You had an election. Donald Trump was very clear that he wanted to shut down the border, and he wanted to deport people who were here illegally. And people voted for that."



"And now you have all of these rogue lower level judges who are, frankly, embarrassing the Supreme Court with these temporary restraining orders and nationwide injunctions, where they're saying, we don't care who won the election, we're going to pretend that Joe Biden is still president or that Kamala Harris won the presidency."



"So this is a real opportunity for the court. And I imagine they're going to take it and give some guidance to lower judges."

Here’s the full exchange. (WATCH)

🚨@MZHemingway: Rogue judges “don't care who won the election” — want to implement Democrat immigration policy from the bench:



“It's hard to take people in good faith when they're talking about due process and rule of law, when they didn't care at all about due process and rule… pic.twitter.com/ts3PWQAONx — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 5, 2025

They need to do something about these rogue activist judges. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) May 5, 2025

Mollie seems to be of the mind that SCOTUS will act. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 6, 2025

Hopefully, sooner rather than later.

Some posters don’t think these rogue judges are working on their own but are part of a bigger, coordinated plan by Democrats.

I would bet money that starting on the morning of Nov 6th there has been a coordinated effort between Democrats and District Court judges to organize this attack on Trump’s executive actions.

There’s no way this is organic. — Texas Boomer (@marklindesr) May 5, 2025

I subscribe to the idea that the coordination comes when the nominations are made and then the judge shopping selections are based on who is already deemed a reliable comrade.



From there, not much coordination is necessary. They know what their role is when the time comes. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 5, 2025

The ‘Commie Judges On Autopilot’ ploy.

Set ‘em and forget ‘em.

Makes sense and leaves fewer breadcrumbs of evidence. — Texas Boomer (@marklindesr) May 6, 2025

Commenters say the judges see themselves as little gods.

The unelected Judges have over inflated egos.

What they support is not only unconstitutional but totally nonsensical. I thought Judges were of high intellect. Guess not. — Maye Robertson (@MayeRobertson8) May 6, 2025

Advertisement

This "due process" narrative is a joke. They don't have to have due process. And other presidents deported people too. If it wasn't an issue then it can't be now. Because it's Trump. — Garrett Phipps (@Phipps31) May 5, 2025

Trump is the only president that can't deport illegals. — Schwarby1958 (@schwarby1958) May 6, 2025

Biden deported illegal aliens, and so did Barack Obama. It was fine then. But these rogue activist judges are specifically targeting Trump. Like the last poster said, Trump is the only president who is not allowed to deport illegal aliens.