DNC Chair Spotted Having Selective Definition of Accountability After Posting 'Hegseth Has to Go'

Doug P. | 1:49 PM on April 21, 2025
Meme screenshot

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell has already called BS on the latest lib media/Dem hit piece on Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth:

Another day, another old story—back from the dead. The Trump-hating media continues to be obsessed with destroying anyone committed to President Trump’s agenda. This time, the New York Times — and all other Fake News that repeat their garbage — are enthusiastically taking the grievances of disgruntled former employees as the sole sources for their article. They relied only on the words of people who were fired this week and appear to have a motive to sabotage the Secretary and the President's agenda. 

There was no classified information in any Signal chat, no matter how many ways they try to write the story. What is true is that the Office of the Secretary of Defense is continuing to become stronger and more efficient in executing President Trump's agenda. 

We’ve already achieved so much for the American warfighter, and will never back down.

But the Left has their talking point du jour and are doing the "must resign" thing, but their pearl clutching doesn't resonate because they do it all the time. Tomorrow will bring with it a different reason for them to screech "must resign!" 

DNC chair Ken Martin called it "chaos" at the Pentagon and said Hegseth must go: 

The selective nature of the Left's concern, as phony as it may be, couldn't be more obvious considering the previous administration's four years. 

And David Hogg as co-chair? The Republicans must be thrilled.

The Dems never seemed to consider this tantamount to "chaos" from the DoD:

In November 2024, the Pentagon failed to pass its annual audit, meaning that it wasn’t able to fully account for how its $824 billion budget was used. This was the 7th failed audit in a row, since the Department of Defense became required to undergo yearly-audits in 2018.

In 2024, nine of the twenty-eight Department of Defense sub-audits passed, an increase over the seven passing sub-audits in 2022 and 2023. None failed outright, but in fifteen there wasn’t enough information to come to a conclusion and in one, isolated, but not pervasive, errors were found. The decentralization and size of the Department of Defense, with $4 trillion in assets dispersed across fifty states and over 4,500 locations worldwide, is blamed for this accounting failure.

The National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2024 requires the Department of Defense to fully pass its audit by 2028.

The thing is that now people ARE being held accountable, and that's evident by the fact the media has former (fired) officials to speak with and it's no surprise that they might be a bit disgruntled. 

Lloyd Austin testified at a subsequent congressional hearing that, nope, not a single person was held accountable.

This is why the Left is actually freaking out about Hegseth at the Pentagon:

This latest push from the lefty media and Dems won't be anywhere close to being the last. 

