Sean Parnell Tosses Latest Media/Dem 'Bombshell' About Pete Hegseth In the Fake News Shredder

Doug P. | 8:49 AM on April 21, 2025
AP Photo/Keith Srakocic

Donald Trump has only been in office for his second term for four months and already a repeated pattern has become quite obvious. The media will publish reports based on either anonymous sources or disgruntled former officials which provide fuel for the Democrats to push a narrative about this administration being dangerous, incompetent, or whatever the desired talking point is. 

We kick off the week with a new one and the familiar pattern is in play:

And then of course the Democrats go REEEE!

So yeah, get ready for a couple days of that from the Left, until they move on to the next lib media-fueled "crisis" in the Trump administration. 

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell is used to shooting down these kinds of things because he's done it before. Parnell released a statement about this latest media hit: 

Here's the full post: 

Another day, another old story—back from the dead. The Trump-hating media continues to be obsessed with destroying anyone committed to President Trump’s agenda. This time, the New York Times — and all other Fake News that repeat their garbage — are enthusiastically taking the grievances of disgruntled former employees as the sole sources for their article. They relied only on the words of people who were fired this week and appear to have a motive to sabotage the Secretary and the President's agenda. 

There was no classified information in any Signal chat, no matter how many ways they try to write the story. What is true is that the Office of the Secretary of Defense is continuing to become stronger and more efficient in executing President Trump's agenda. 

We’ve already achieved so much for the American warfighter, and will never back down.

The agenda is the source of the media/Dem fury. This is what they're really mad about:

THAT'S what the Dems are trying to make stop by any means necessary.

The Dems and lib media do have their "priorities."

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

