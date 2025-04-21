Sean Parnell Tosses Latest Media/Dem 'Bombshell' About Pete Hegseth In the Fake News Shredder

Donald Trump has only been in office for his second term for four months and already a repeated pattern has become quite obvious. The media will publish reports based on either anonymous sources or disgruntled former officials which provide fuel for the Democrats to push a narrative about this administration being dangerous, incompetent, or whatever the desired talking point is.

We kick off the week with a new one and the familiar pattern is in play:

Tonight @politico: We have published a piece from John Ullyot, who just resigned as a top Pentagon spokesman, warning the department is in chaos – and predicting it will likely cost Pete Hegseth his job



"The last month has been a full-blown meltdown"https://t.co/JixoYJTUFv — Alex Burns (@alexanderburns) April 20, 2025

BREAKING NYT:



Pete Hegseth shared detailed information about forthcoming strikes in Yemen on March 15 in a private Signal group chat that included his wife, brother, and personal lawyer.



The info included the flight schedules for the F/A-18 Hornets targeting the Houthis in… — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 20, 2025

And then of course the Democrats go REEEE!

Hegseth has to go. Immediately. https://t.co/zubdVSrSJF — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) April 21, 2025

So yeah, get ready for a couple days of that from the Left, until they move on to the next lib media-fueled "crisis" in the Trump administration.

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell is used to shooting down these kinds of things because he's done it before. Parnell released a statement about this latest media hit:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

4/20/25



STATEMENT:



Another day, another old story—back from the dead. The Trump-hating media continues to be obsessed with destroying anyone committed to President Trump’s agenda. This time, the New York Times — and all other Fake News that repeat their… — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellATSD) April 21, 2025

Here's the full post:

Another day, another old story—back from the dead. The Trump-hating media continues to be obsessed with destroying anyone committed to President Trump’s agenda. This time, the New York Times — and all other Fake News that repeat their garbage — are enthusiastically taking the grievances of disgruntled former employees as the sole sources for their article. They relied only on the words of people who were fired this week and appear to have a motive to sabotage the Secretary and the President's agenda. There was no classified information in any Signal chat, no matter how many ways they try to write the story. What is true is that the Office of the Secretary of Defense is continuing to become stronger and more efficient in executing President Trump's agenda. We’ve already achieved so much for the American warfighter, and will never back down.

The agenda is the source of the media/Dem fury. This is what they're really mad about:

Your agenda is illegals, trans & DEI — all of which are no longer allowed @ DoD. — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) April 21, 2025

THAT'S what the Dems are trying to make stop by any means necessary.

Enlistment is surging.⁰Morale is soaring.⁰Standards are elevated.⁰Operational efficiency is climbing.⁰DEI initiatives are dead.⁰America’s global influence is strengthening.⁰Our military’s lethality is unmatched.



His success is dismantling their America Last agenda 🇺🇸 — Javon A. Price 🇺🇸 (@JavonAPrice) April 21, 2025

They hate his Jerusalem cross tattoo but love MS13 ones. This is who they are — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) April 21, 2025

The Dems and lib media do have their "priorities."

*****

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.