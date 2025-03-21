Completely FAKE! Sean Parnell Just ENDED the Fake-News Spreading NYT and We Are Here FOR IT (Watch)

The Left and our pals in legacy media (same difference, we know) have lost their minds over Elon Musk. Man, we didn't think there was anyone on the planet who could trigger these mouth-breathers as much as Trump but Musk is definitely close. Honestly, we like to think about Trump sitting back, smiling, and getting his work done, knowing Musk is fine taking some of the heat off of him because being the wealthiest man in the world does have its benefits.

Advertisement

Musk is ultimately uncancellable, no matter how many Tesla dealerships they torch or nasty stories they write about him. Sorry, not sorry, Lefties.

For example, The New York Times thought it was a good idea to imply Musk's visit to the Pentagon was somehow a conflict of interest.

No, really.

This is 100% Fake News. Just brazenly & maliciously wrong.



Elon Musk is a patriot.



We are proud to have him at the Pentagon. pic.twitter.com/LiyXrl8gCi — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellATSD) March 21, 2025

Parnell also went off here as well:

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell slams the Failing New York Times for spreading fake news about Elon Musk’s Pentagon visit. pic.twitter.com/bn3ItBgrnN — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 21, 2025

We're witnessing a large group of toddlers throwing a very dangerous temper tantrum. Luckily, the only people who agree with them already hate Musk and, by default, Trump and most of America.

Hey, if leftist rags like The New York Times insist on putting themselves out of business, who are we to stop them?

============================================================

Related:

We See YOU! Scott Jennings DROPS Jimmy Kimmel for Using 'Comedy' to Straight-Up Threaten Conservatives

'Roll the TAPE!' Randi Weingarten Blatantly LIES About Wanting Kids Back in School and HOO BOY (Watch)



Hillary Clinton Once Again Reminds Us All How LUCKY We Are That Trump WHOOPED Her in 2016 (Watch)

Left Can't MEME! Viral Finder of R-Words Account 'Finds' Lefty X User Secular Talk AND LOL We're Dead Now

'Leased a BMW With a Govt. CARD!' BRUTAL Deep-Dive Thread Takes Most DOGE-ABLE Agency of All Time APART

============================================================