Adam Schiff Teams Up With Jimmy Kimmel to Unwittingly Explain Why Trump's the...
FAKE NEWS: Pete Hegseth BLASTS New York Times About Elon Musk and 'Secret...
VIP
No, the Legendary Jackie Robinson Was NOT a 'DEI Hire'; He Was the...
Benjamin Netanyahu Gifts John Fetterman a Beeper Making Antisemites’ Heads... Well You Kno...
Republican Warns Democrats It Will Be Disastrous for Them If They Make AOC...
Joy Reid Tells Don Lemon She’s Betting on Canada if the United States...
VIP
Wrecked by Latinx: CNN Exposes Gavin Newsom for Lying About Using a Leftist...
WWE’s KANE Offers to Wrestle Tim Walz After He Claimed He Could Kick...
Tesla Investor Accuses Musk of ‘Nazi Rhetoric’ and Demands He Step Down and...
From Squad to Fraud: Former Dem Representative Cori Bush’s Husband Charged In COVID...
VIP
Why Are Transgender People So Violently Angry With Tesla?
Judge Says Trump May Face 'Consequences’ for Deporting Gang Members
President Volodymyr Zelensky Fights Trump’s Ceasefire Efforts, Announces 'Redline'
Pete Hegseth 'Removed' Every Person of Color and Every Woman From List of...

Completely FAKE! Sean Parnell Just ENDED the Fake-News Spreading NYT and We Are Here FOR IT (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:20 AM on March 21, 2025
Gif

The Left and our pals in legacy media (same difference, we know) have lost their minds over Elon Musk. Man, we didn't think there was anyone on the planet who could trigger these mouth-breathers as much as Trump but Musk is definitely close. Honestly, we like to think about Trump sitting back, smiling, and getting his work done, knowing Musk is fine taking some of the heat off of him because being the wealthiest man in the world does have its benefits. 

Advertisement

Musk is ultimately uncancellable, no matter how many Tesla dealerships they torch or nasty stories they write about him. Sorry, not sorry, Lefties.

For example, The New York Times thought it was a good idea to imply Musk's visit to the Pentagon was somehow a conflict of interest.

No, really.

Parnell also went off here as well:

We're witnessing a large group of toddlers throwing a very dangerous temper tantrum. Luckily, the only people who agree with them already hate Musk and, by default, Trump and most of America. 

Hey, if leftist rags like The New York Times insist on putting themselves out of business, who are we to stop them?

============================================================

Recommended

FAKE NEWS: Pete Hegseth BLASTS New York Times About Elon Musk and 'Secret Chinese War Plans'
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Related:

We See YOU! Scott Jennings DROPS Jimmy Kimmel for Using 'Comedy' to Straight-Up Threaten Conservatives

'Roll the TAPE!' Randi Weingarten Blatantly LIES About Wanting Kids Back in School and HOO BOY (Watch)

Hillary Clinton Once Again Reminds Us All How LUCKY We Are That Trump WHOOPED Her in 2016 (Watch)

Left Can't MEME! Viral Finder of R-Words Account 'Finds' Lefty X User Secular Talk AND LOL We're Dead Now

'Leased a BMW With a Govt. CARD!' BRUTAL Deep-Dive Thread Takes Most DOGE-ABLE Agency of All Time APART

============================================================

Tags: ELON MUSK NEW YORK TIMES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

FAKE NEWS: Pete Hegseth BLASTS New York Times About Elon Musk and 'Secret Chinese War Plans'
Grateful Calvin
Adam Schiff Teams Up With Jimmy Kimmel to Unwittingly Explain Why Trump's the Worst Dictator Ever
Doug P.
Chicago Teachers' Union Clinches the Case Against Raises with Protest Signs That Flunk Spelling
justmindy
Judge Says Trump May Face 'Consequences’ for Deporting Gang Members
Brett T.
Republican Warns Democrats It Will Be Disastrous for Them If They Make AOC the New Face of Their Party
Warren Squire
Benjamin Netanyahu Gifts John Fetterman a Beeper Making Antisemites’ Heads... Well You Know
Eric V.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
FAKE NEWS: Pete Hegseth BLASTS New York Times About Elon Musk and 'Secret Chinese War Plans' Grateful Calvin
Advertisement