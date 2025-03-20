We See YOU! Scott Jennings DROPS Jimmy Kimmel for Using 'Comedy' to Straight-Up Threaten Conservatives

Russian Mafia ‘Enforcer’ Nabbed in His Panama City Beach Palace—Turns Out Visa...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:40 PM on March 20, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Once upon a time, Jimmy Kimmel was funny. Sure, it was decades ago when he worked with Adam Carolla (who was clearly the brains and funny bone of the pair, but we digress), but we used to laugh at him. He wasn't always such a condescending, ridiculous, ignorant tool of the Left with a stick permanently stuck up his backside and once upon a time enjoyed watching women jump on trampolines.

That Kimmel was way cooler than this astronomical douche-canoe we see today defending Leftist terrorists for setting Tesla dealerships on fire.

Oh sure, he was joking.

He was being funny.

Scott Jennings knows better:

These are marching orders.

Yup.

But you know, it's the Right that's violent and dangerous.

Jimmy is such a great judge of character.

Oh, wait. No.

