We See YOU! Scott Jennings DROPS Jimmy Kimmel for Using 'Comedy' to Straight-Up Threaten Conservatives

Once upon a time, Jimmy Kimmel was funny. Sure, it was decades ago when he worked with Adam Carolla (who was clearly the brains and funny bone of the pair, but we digress), but we used to laugh at him. He wasn't always such a condescending, ridiculous, ignorant tool of the Left with a stick permanently stuck up his backside and once upon a time enjoyed watching women jump on trampolines.
That Kimmel was way cooler than this astronomical douche-canoe we see today defending Leftist terrorists for setting Tesla dealerships on fire.
Kimmel doubles down: After playing clips of Tesla arson attacks, Kimmel then accuses of Elon of “trying to drum up sympathy for himself” —— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 20, 2025
— then explains to Elon why he deserves it:
"When you pull out a chainsaw to celebrate firing thousands of people, they get mad." pic.twitter.com/0QGTHkV6bf
Oh sure, he was joking.
He was being funny.
Scott Jennings knows better:
The message from the American Left to conservatives is unmistakable: silence yourselves, or we will do it for you. This isn’t comedy - these are marching orders. https://t.co/DveEyW47nl— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) March 20, 2025
These are marching orders.
Yup.
The left's terrorism is no longer working for them.— Dana (@OhMelodylane) March 20, 2025
Everyone knows this is being funded by the swamp who is furious because Elon caught them and exposed them.
People are not scared of these pussies nor are they shutting up. CryMore, bitchez.. 😄 pic.twitter.com/QcyFEoIOOy
100%. They love this, want more of it, and are actively encouraging it.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 20, 2025
But you know, it's the Right that's violent and dangerous.
Jimmy Kimmel wanted Diddy to run for President. 😳https://t.co/PVo2OTC0nx— NevadanforLife (@nevadanfor) March 20, 2025
Jimmy is such a great judge of character.
Oh, wait. No.
