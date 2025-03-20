'Leased a BMW with a Govt. CARD!' BRUTAL Deep-Dive Thread Takes Most DOGE-ABLE...
Rick Wilson Cries Like a Sniveling B-WORD on Lefty Utopia BlueSky After Getting...
Elizabeth Warren Runs Over Biden In Rush to Accuse Trump of a WH...
Tim Walz Stomps on Self-Awareness AND Projection Rakes During His 'Get Money Out...
Women's Rights CHAMP Harry Sisson's 1st Post After Being Exposed As a Total...
Mollie Hemingway 'EDUCATES' NBC Journo Pretending Protesters Harassing Harriet Hageman In...
VP Vance Throws Shade at Kamala’s Vodka-Fueled Reign of Word Salad Wackery
VIP
Daily Beast Sounds Alarm About Trump's 'Bonkers' Plan for the Kennedy Center (Yeah,...
NUKE-IFIED! Lisa Murkowski Claims Her Colleagues Are SCARED of Trump and Mike Lee...
SHOCKER: Leaked Docs Show EXACTLY How Riots Are Organized, Orchestrated, and FUNDED By...
'Check This Out!' Rep. Chip Roy Shows Tim Walz Know What Gives Republicans...
And. Here. We. GOOOOO! What Dan Bongino JUST Posted Should Scare the CRAPOLA...
Kevin O’Leary Blasts Tim Walz for Rooting Against the Tesla Stock in His...
Slip of the Schiff: Adam Schiff Spills California's Dirty Little Secret

Take the L! Mark Cuban Brings Knife to a GUNFIGHT with Gunther Eagleman Over DOGE and GUESS How That Went

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:00 PM on March 20, 2025
AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

Mark Cuban may well be one of the dumbest rich people we've ever seen, and considering we grew up with people like Paris Hilton, that's really saying something. What makes Cuban more laughable, though, is his insistence on somehow being politically relevant, even though it's clear the guy has zero clue what the heck he's talking about. 

Advertisement

Suppose we should thank him for the endless amounts of Twitchy fodder like this post that he's provided us with over the years.

He really thought he had something here:

Post continues:

... seniors at town halls!

So the same seniors who rely on the phone will come to town halls to complain they can no longer use the phone? What now?

Gunther Eagleman chimed in:

Seems fair. 

Cuban replied:

Post continues:

... to get their checks?

Sidenote: It's clear to anyone reading, including Cuban, that almost all of his post is visible but a couple of words. If he bothered to edit EVEN A LITTLE we wouldn't have to 'show more' when reading him.

Ahem.

And bro, they're not reducing payments to seniors. 

Recommended

'Leased a BMW with a Govt. CARD!' BRUTAL Deep-Dive Thread Takes Most DOGE-ABLE Agency of All Time APART
Sam J.
Advertisement

What he said.

Post continues:

... closed? 

What are people without internet or the ability to travel, or don’t have an office near them supposed to do if they need to reconfirm their bank account ?

Do any of these impact your dad?

Second sidenote: He also puts in a bunch of weird spaces that don't belong.

And wow, trying to play on Eagleman's emotions about his dad? What a d-bag.

It was at this point that the rest of X took over whoopin' Cuban's behind:

Advertisement

But but but ... Trump! DOGE! REEEE!

============================================================

Related:

Women's Rights CHAMP Harry Sisson's 1st Post After Being Exposed As a Total Creeper SLEAZE Goes SO Wrong

Mollie Hemingway 'EDUCATES' NBC Journo Pretending Protesters Harassing Harriet Hageman In WY Are Legit

NUKE-IFIED! Lisa Murkowski Claims Her Colleagues are SCARED of Trump and Mike Lee AIN'T Havin' ANY of It

SHOCKER: Leaked Docs Show EXACTLY How Riots Are Organized, Orchestrated, and FUNDED By Lefty NGOs (Pics)

And. Here. We. GOOOOO! What Dan Bongino JUST Posted Should Scare the CRAPOLA Out of Leftist Terrorists

============================================================

Tags: MARK CUBAN SOCIAL SECURITY TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Leased a BMW with a Govt. CARD!' BRUTAL Deep-Dive Thread Takes Most DOGE-ABLE Agency of All Time APART
Sam J.
And. Here. We. GOOOOO! What Dan Bongino JUST Posted Should Scare the CRAPOLA Out of Leftist Terrorists
Sam J.
Rick Wilson Cries Like a Sniveling B-WORD on Lefty Utopia BlueSky After Getting Officially SUSPENDED on X
Sam J.
Mollie Hemingway 'EDUCATES' NBC Journo Pretending Protesters Harassing Harriet Hageman In WY Were Legit
Sam J.
Elizabeth Warren Runs Over Biden In Rush to Accuse Trump of a WH Ethics Violation
Doug P.
SHOCKER: Leaked Docs Show EXACTLY How Riots Are Organized, Orchestrated, and FUNDED By Lefty NGOs (Pics)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Leased a BMW with a Govt. CARD!' BRUTAL Deep-Dive Thread Takes Most DOGE-ABLE Agency of All Time APART Sam J.
Advertisement