Women's Rights CHAMP Harry Sisson's 1st Post After Being Exposed As a Total Creeper SLEAZE Goes SO Wrong

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:35 AM on March 20, 2025
Twitter - Sarah Fields

As Twitchy readers know, Democrat 'influencer' Harry Sisson has been exposed as a player at best (and a predator seeking nudes at worst) by several young women he had been engaging via social media for the last year or so. The fact he was pretending to care about women's rights while using these young women for pictures and other 'engagement' is very telling about who and what the Democrat Party has become.

It ain't good.

We've been watching Harry's account to see if he addresses what these young women have been saying ... he has not. 

Instead, he posted this: 

Nothing says you care about women's rights like using a bunch of them online and then trying to pretend their exposure of your actions doesn't deserve your response or attention. Oh, and it's adorable how he lectures others about staying focused on stopping Trump when it's Harry who needs to be stopped.

He likely feels this way because even when it became clear he was being paid to support Democrats, nothing changed. Harry just kept on releasing content like he was sincere, and nobody on the Left bothered to push back on the idea that the only reason he was doing so was for money.

Hopefully, this one doesn't just magically go away.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Yes, let's do that instead.

