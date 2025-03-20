Women's Rights CHAMP Harry Sisson's 1st Post After Being Exposed As a Total Creeper SLEAZE Goes SO Wrong

As Twitchy readers know, Democrat 'influencer' Harry Sisson has been exposed as a player at best (and a predator seeking nudes at worst) by several young women he had been engaging via social media for the last year or so. The fact he was pretending to care about women's rights while using these young women for pictures and other 'engagement' is very telling about who and what the Democrat Party has become.

It ain't good.

We've been watching Harry's account to see if he addresses what these young women have been saying ... he has not.

Instead, he posted this:

Feeling good today! Let’s continue to fight for democracy and stay focused on stopping Trump. pic.twitter.com/nuXTUNgqPH — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) March 19, 2025

Nothing says you care about women's rights like using a bunch of them online and then trying to pretend their exposure of your actions doesn't deserve your response or attention. Oh, and it's adorable how he lectures others about staying focused on stopping Trump when it's Harry who needs to be stopped.

Retard and predator. — Retard Finder (@IfindRetards) March 19, 2025

What's funny is Harry thinks he can move past his latest disaster.



Whatever career he thought he had as an effective influencer has rightfully evaporated. — AwakenedOutlaw⚒️ (@AwakenedOutlaw) March 19, 2025

He likely feels this way because even when it became clear he was being paid to support Democrats, nothing changed. Harry just kept on releasing content like he was sincere, and nobody on the Left bothered to push back on the idea that the only reason he was doing so was for money.

Hopefully, this one doesn't just magically go away.

As a fellow heterosexual with a deep bench of consenting but jealous women, I understand what you’re going through. Stay strong king. — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) March 19, 2025

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Nah, let's talk about how you treat women like trash. Can we do that? — Heidi (@HeidiBriones) March 19, 2025

Yes, let's do that instead.

