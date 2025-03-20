NUKE-IFIED! Lisa Murkowski Claims Her Colleagues are SCARED of Trump and Mike Lee...
SHOCKER: Leaked Docs Show EXACTLY How Riots Are Organized, Orchestrated, and FUNDED By...
'Check This Out!' Rep. Chip Roy Shows Tim Walz Know What Gives Republicans...
Kevin O’Leary Blasts Tim Walz for Rooting Against the Tesla Stock In His...
Slip of the Schiff: Adam Schiff Spills California's Dirty Little Secret
Daily Show Audience Applauds Video Showing Domestic Terrorist Attacks on Tesla Dealerships...
STDNC: Senator John Kennedy Says Senator Chuck Schumer Is as Popular as a...
Pod People: Democrats Think Crusty Cadre of Misfit Media Drones Is the Answer...
Tesla Terror: Kevin O’Leary Says Those Torching Musk’s Car Dealerships Deserve Long Prison...
VIP
Poll Shows that White, College-Educated Women Are Destroying the Country
Kristi Noem says Homeland Security Is Investigating Swatting Calls Targeting Online MAGA I...
Dems In Disarray: Nancy Pelosi Signals That Senator Chuck Schumer’s Leadership Days Could...
Jim Crow 2.0: Dem James Clyburn Plans to Resurrect 1960s Racial Politics to...
VIP
Urine for a Surprise! Desperate Dem James Carville Hits Rewind on the Russian...

And. Here. We. GOOOOO! What Dan Bongino JUST Posted Should Scare the CRAPOLA Out of Leftist Terrorists

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:10 AM on March 20, 2025
Greg Nash/Pool via AP

Remember when the Department of Justice was more interested in punishing parents for advocating for their own children in front of school boards across the country than it was about, you know, actual criminals and terrorists?

Advertisement

Yeah, those days are officially over.

We knew they were over with Director Kash Patel, but add Dan Bongino to the mix, and IT IS SO ON.

Leftist terrorists attacking private property and terrorizing innocent Americans better listen TF up.

Polite.

Direct.

A soft growl warning those who have been effing around that they are about to find out.

We are so here for this!

It's crazy, right? If Republicans don't like a brand, they stop spending their money on it. If Democrats don't like a brand, they become violent, insane, unhinged terrorists looking to destroy neighbors and commit violence.

Recommended

SHOCKER: Leaked Docs Show EXACTLY How Riots Are Organized, Orchestrated, and FUNDED By Lefty NGOs (Pics)
Sam J.
Advertisement

And they claim it's the Right that's violent. Adorbs.

Booyah.

LET'S DO THIS!

It's crazy that the FBI doing its job is such a shocking thing; Joe Biden should be ashamed of what his administration did to this country. Granted, we're pretty sure he doesn't know what country he's in these days, but still.

HUZZAH.

Advertisement

It's such a perfect meme to end this piece. BOOK 'EM, DAN-O.

============================================================

Related:

Katie Pavlich ENDS Keith Olbermann In Heated Back and Forth About Dems TRYING to Disown Chuck Schumer

Patty Murray WARNS Americans that USPS Will Start Delaying Mail If Cut and OMG I Just Can't Even

MUST-READ Thread Highlights Data Showing HOW Trump Won Including YUGE Shift In This Important Demo

'We're NOT an International Homeless Shelter': Matt Walsh's NEW Poem for Statue of Liberty Is GLORIOUS

Someone's SCARED! Adam Schiff Fires BACK at Trump Over Tweet VOIDING His J6 Pardon and WOW, That Was DUMB

============================================================

Tags: DAN BONGINO FBI LEFTIES SWAT TESLA TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

SHOCKER: Leaked Docs Show EXACTLY How Riots Are Organized, Orchestrated, and FUNDED By Lefty NGOs (Pics)
Sam J.
Slip of the Schiff: Adam Schiff Spills California's Dirty Little Secret
Eric V.
NUKE-IFIED! Lisa Murkowski Claims Her Colleagues are SCARED of Trump and Mike Lee AIN'T Havin' ANY of It
Sam J.
'Check This Out!' Rep. Chip Roy Shows Tim Walz Know What Gives Republicans a Boost
Doug P.
Kevin O’Leary Blasts Tim Walz for Rooting Against the Tesla Stock In His State’s Pension Plan
Warren Squire
MSNBC's Chris Hayes Tries to Explain to Chuck Schumer Why Hamas Uses Human Shields
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
SHOCKER: Leaked Docs Show EXACTLY How Riots Are Organized, Orchestrated, and FUNDED By Lefty NGOs (Pics) Sam J.
Advertisement