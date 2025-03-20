And. Here. We. GOOOOO! What Dan Bongino JUST Posted Should Scare the CRAPOLA Out of Leftist Terrorists

Remember when the Department of Justice was more interested in punishing parents for advocating for their own children in front of school boards across the country than it was about, you know, actual criminals and terrorists?

Yeah, those days are officially over.

We knew they were over with Director Kash Patel, but add Dan Bongino to the mix, and IT IS SO ON.

Leftist terrorists attacking private property and terrorizing innocent Americans better listen TF up.

Communication and transparency are my priorities. We work for you, the American citizen.

Our teams are actively working on the Tesla incidents and the swatting incidents, along with our other responsibilities to keep the Homeland safe. Thank you.

-Dan — Dan Bongino (@FBIDDBongino) March 20, 2025

Polite.

Direct.

A soft growl warning those who have been effing around that they are about to find out.

Today is March 20th, and it’s a bad day to be a bad guy in America. https://t.co/GZHDvem8PC — Dan Bongino (@FBIDDBongino) March 20, 2025

We are so here for this!

Thank you, Mr. Bongino. Our future has never looked brighter, but we're finding out the brightest lights cast the darkest shadows. Even my Tesla-owning friends who aren't targeted or listed anywhere are terrified. We need to resolve this as soon as possible. — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) March 20, 2025

It's crazy, right? If Republicans don't like a brand, they stop spending their money on it. If Democrats don't like a brand, they become violent, insane, unhinged terrorists looking to destroy neighbors and commit violence.

And they claim it's the Right that's violent. Adorbs.

This is extremely reassuring. Thank you for the updates. After my wife and I were swatted last week we are willing to do whatever is necessary to bring those responsible for it to justice — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) March 20, 2025

Booyah.

We want Terrorism Enhancement charges on ALL Democrat Domestic Terrorrist crimes @FBIDDBongino



Anything less is absolutely UNACCEPTABLE! — Publius (@OcrazioCornPop) March 20, 2025

LET'S DO THIS!

Thank you for standing for Americans and I hope you catch the terrorists who did this.



Thank you for taking this seriously, it’s terrifying. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) March 20, 2025

It's crazy that the FBI doing its job is such a shocking thing; Joe Biden should be ashamed of what his administration did to this country. Granted, we're pretty sure he doesn't know what country he's in these days, but still.

If ANYBODY is going to track these swaggers down, it’s Mr. Dan Bongino



LET’S FCKING GO!!! — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 20, 2025

👏🏼👏🏼 — Tammy Bruce (@statedeptspox) March 20, 2025

HUZZAH.

It's such a perfect meme to end this piece. BOOK 'EM, DAN-O.

