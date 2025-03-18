MUST-READ Thread Highlights Data Showing HOW Trump Won Including YUGE Shift In This Important Demo

Ever-Tolerant Left Engages in MORE Tesla Terrorism As Vegas Service Center Burns (WATCH)
Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:10 PM on March 18, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Democrats benefit from lower turnout. There. We said it. Their ideas and policies are so unpopular they only seem to win when nobody bothers to show up and vote. Unless, of course you look at the crazy Biden election, where Joe somehow magically received more votes than any other president, including Obama ... *cough cough*

David Shor's thread about the shifts and Trump won in November is a YUGE must-read.

Take a look:

People finally got up off their backsides and voted.

It took a crap president and an even crappier vice president to get it done but ... it happened.

Thank God.

Almost as if flooding our country with illegals was incredibly unpopular.

Generation Z for the win.

Wanna bet their high information came from watching MSNBC? Heh.

So, their usual campaign of blaming and hating Trump doesn't work.

Who knew? 

Oh yeah, all of us.

Trump has found his sweet spot.

Except he's not doing any of that, but we get what Shor is saying here. 

Democrats have to try something ... 

