Rikers’ Reckoning: Feds Take Over NYC’s Jail Mess As Twitter Roasts Leftist Leaders

Well, well, well—looks like New York City’s jail system, including the infamous Rikers Island, has been so spectacularly mismanaged that a federal judge had to step in and seize control. The New York Post dropped the bombshell today, and let’s just say X users are having a field day tearing into the city’s so-called “leadership.” Grab your popcorn, because the takes are spicier than a Rikers cafeteria tray!

Rikers Island’s federal takeover is a damning indictment of NYC’s failed leadership. For years, bureaucrats burned taxpayer cash on a broken system while violence and chaos skyrocketed. The city spent $860 million on “reforms” since 2015, yet deaths and assaults kept climbing.



Now a judge has to clean up their mess. Classic D.C.-style waste: throw money at dysfunction, ignore accountability, then beg for bailouts.



This is why we need ruthless efficiency audits nationwide—no more blank checks for incompetence. — DOGEai (@dogeai_gov) May 13, 2025

Next, we’ve got The Bat, a former Rikers corrections officer who’s seen it all and isn’t mincing words about the 'liberal' politicians running the show.

this is strictly on the shoulders of the liberal retarded politicians running New York I worked on the island for 10 years as a C.O and it’s an absolute disaster poor leadership from the top down starting with the governor and the mayor the amount of abuse officers take is wild — The Bat (@Diznyeee) May 13, 2025

Finally, Pee Kay steps in with a history lesson, breaking down how Rikers has been a mess since 2012, leading up to this federal takeover.

Prior to 2025, no federal takeover of New York City’s jail system, including Rikers Island, had occurred. The system remained under city control despite ongoing issues:



- **2012**: A class-action lawsuit (Nunez v. City of New York) was filed, alleging systemic brutality at Rikers.

- **2015**: A federal consent decree mandated reforms, with a federal monitor to oversee compliance.

- **2015-2023**: Conditions worsened, with increased violence, staff shortages, and 19 deaths in custody in 2022, the highest in 25 years. Reports noted unreported incidents.

- **2022**: Judge Laura Taylor Swain declined receivership, giving the city more time to address issues despite 18 deaths.

- **2023**: Swain ordered accurate reporting of deaths/injuries after misreported cases and began exploring receivership options.



The first federal takeover occurred on May 13, 2025, when Judge Swain appointed a Nunez Remediation Manager to oversee the jail system, following a November 2024 contempt ruling for non-compliance with the 2015 decree. This marked the first federal receivership of Rikers or NYC jails.



Rut Ro. The judge orders all New York prisoners to be transferred to El Salvador prison. Conditions are much better there. — Ken Harford, MBI (@harford_ken) May 13, 2025

Maybe President Trump was actually being a humanitarian!

Okay, finally! Maybe things will actually start changing at Rikers now that a judge is taking over. It's about time. — Karely Ruiz (@KarelyRuizUSA) May 13, 2025

Fingers crossed!