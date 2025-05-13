Jill Biden’s ‘We Gotta Go’ Exit: Saving Joe from Shapiro’s Reality Check or...
NBC News: South African Government That's Been Persecuting Whites for YEARS Denies Wrongdo...
Biden’s Brain Fails Again: Forgets George Clooney and Twitter Roasts Him Mercilessly
'Small Nodule:' Biden Team Uses Tapper's Book Debut News Cycle As Cover for...
So NOW They're Worried About How Much We Spend!? NBC News Reports It...
Then Go VISIT! Lefty Stanford Prof Michael McFaul SCHOOLED for Claiming There's No...
We Have EYES! Lefty Asks How We Know South African Migrants Aren't Gang...
WOOF! Jasmine Crockett Proves She's DUMBER Than She Looks Pushing 'un-American' Lie About...
Venezuelan Gang Targets Rural America, but Twitter Patriots Are Locked, Loaded, and Laughi...
Make Mens Rea Great Again! Trump Admin Issued Important E.O. About Overcriminalization in...
NEVER Go Full MSNBC: Journo Claims People Are APPALLED That White South Africans...
The Media Narrative About These White South African Refugees Is Insane
Andrew Yang Posts Thread Attacking Joe Biden for 'Giving Us' Trump and HOOBOY...
VIP
I Guess That Makes Me UNREASONABLE: Jimmy Kimmel Makes His Case in Favor...

Rikers’ Reckoning: Feds Take Over NYC’s Jail Mess As Twitter Roasts Leftist Leaders

justmindy
justmindy | 4:10 PM on May 13, 2025
AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File

Well, well, well—looks like New York City’s jail system, including the infamous Rikers Island, has been so spectacularly mismanaged that a federal judge had to step in and seize control. The New York Post dropped the bombshell today, and let’s just say X users are having a field day tearing into the city’s so-called “leadership.” Grab your popcorn, because the takes are spicier than a Rikers cafeteria tray!

Advertisement

Oh, look—$860 million for 'reforms,' and all they got was more violence and chaos! Maybe they thought 'reform' meant 'redecorate with more barbed wire'? Someone get this guy an efficiency audit stat—he’s clearly ready to clean house!

Next, we’ve got The Bat, a former Rikers corrections officer who’s seen it all and isn’t mincing words about the 'liberal' politicians running the show.

The Bat swoops in with a decade of Rikers horror stories, and he’s pointing fingers straight at the governor and mayor! Apparently, being a corrections officer there means signing up for daily abuse with a side of disastrous leadership. This guy’s seen more chaos than a Gotham villain—someone get him a cape!

Recommended

Venezuelan Gang Targets Rural America, but Twitter Patriots Are Locked, Loaded, and Laughing
justmindy
Advertisement

Finally, Pee Kay steps in with a history lesson, breaking down how Rikers has been a mess since 2012, leading up to this federal takeover.

Advertisement

Pee Kay is playing professor, giving us the full Rikers timeline—turns out this dumpster fire has been burning for over a decade! Judge Swain’s Nunez Remediation Manager sounds like a superhero we didn’t know we needed. Is she coming with a cape or just a really big clipboard? Either way, Pee Kay’s got the tea, and it’s scalding!

Maybe President Trump was actually being a humanitarian!

Fingers crossed!

Tags: FEDERAL GOVERNMENT JAIL NEW YORK PRISON

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Venezuelan Gang Targets Rural America, but Twitter Patriots Are Locked, Loaded, and Laughing
justmindy
Jill Biden’s ‘We Gotta Go’ Exit: Saving Joe from Shapiro’s Reality Check or Maybe Another Diaper Dash
justmindy
Biden’s Brain Fails Again: Forgets George Clooney and Twitter Roasts Him Mercilessly
justmindy
Then Go VISIT! Lefty Stanford Prof Michael McFaul SCHOOLED for Claiming There's No Genocide of Afrikaners
Sam J.
We Have EYES! Lefty Asks How We Know South African Migrants Aren't Gang Members, Gets ALL the Answers
Amy Curtis
NBC News: South African Government That's Been Persecuting Whites for YEARS Denies Wrongdoing
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Venezuelan Gang Targets Rural America, but Twitter Patriots Are Locked, Loaded, and Laughing justmindy
Advertisement