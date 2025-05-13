TOLERANCE and DIVERSITY: Milwaukee Man Banned From City Bike Race Over 'Racist' MAGA...
NBC News: South African Government That's Been Persecuting Whites for YEARS Denies Wrongdoing

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on May 13, 2025
meme

NBC News has been covering themselves in glory the last couple of days. Not only are they finally clutching pearls about the cost of deporting illegal immigrant criminals to Gitmo, they're suddenly concerned about grocery prices and inflation.

They're also really worked up about the 59 South African migrants the Trump administration brought to America legally, because the situation in South Africa is bad.

White farmers, known as Afrikaners or Boers, have been persecuted, their lands seized, or killed as part of anti-White racism that's pervasive in the country. 

Now NBC News wants us to know the people targeting the White South Africans are saying they're not doing it:

Just incredible.

Truly.

Hang it in the Louvre.

Apparently.

As hard hitting as a feather duster.

White supremacy. Or something.

NBC must've missed this video.

Technology is great.

Right. We're sure they're totally honest here.

'It's just a song.'

We'd welcome them.

They're literally telling us, and NBC News says there's no proof.

Excellent reporting, NBC News.

Really top-notch stuff.

