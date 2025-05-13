NBC News: South African Government That's Been Persecuting Whites for YEARS Denies Wrongdoing

NBC News has been covering themselves in glory the last couple of days. Not only are they finally clutching pearls about the cost of deporting illegal immigrant criminals to Gitmo, they're suddenly concerned about grocery prices and inflation.

They're also really worked up about the 59 South African migrants the Trump administration brought to America legally, because the situation in South Africa is bad.

White farmers, known as Afrikaners or Boers, have been persecuted, their lands seized, or killed as part of anti-White racism that's pervasive in the country.

Now NBC News wants us to know the people targeting the White South Africans are saying they're not doing it:

🚨 NBC News: "South Africa says that the allegations about persecution of these people — The allegations are false, according to the South Africans." pic.twitter.com/OqGQ53zOpD — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 12, 2025

Just incredible.

"People murdering white people vehemently deny murdering white people" is an amazing piece of Journalisming. — Usually Right (@normouspenis) May 13, 2025

Truly.

Hang it in the Louvre.

So we are supposed to believe the oppressors? — Nurse Patriot (@LABeachGal1) May 13, 2025

Apparently.

According to the people persecuting them they are not being persecuted. Some hard hitting reporting there. — keith miller (@Keith_Miller11) May 12, 2025

As hard hitting as a feather duster.

I ask again @NBCNews what do the crosses at White Cross Monument in S. Africa represent? pic.twitter.com/zfx5gR9ODg — Catherine (@CatherineInFL) May 13, 2025

White supremacy. Or something.

Yah this chant that means kill the white farmer is loving https://t.co/wJeiKbXhMn — George W🐸⛑️ (@curdledmilk35) May 12, 2025

NBC must've missed this video.

@NBCNews we will flood the internet with video of what is happening to these refugees/farmers since you have ignored what has been ongoing for years that you did not cover. — D. Neloff (@leadnickles) May 12, 2025

Technology is great.

According the the government with a major party in the Parliament whose rallies feature genocidal sing alongs to "Kill the Boer"...https://t.co/LlJPqgWeMr — NeoUnrealist (@NeoUnrealist) May 13, 2025

Right. We're sure they're totally honest here.

I mean, why would Malema lie?



The graves and the “Kill the Boer” chants are being taken out of context, clearly. https://t.co/w3wgyv42t9 pic.twitter.com/fLnHu1hgk7 — Bluesky Libs (@BlueskyLibs) May 13, 2025

'It's just a song.'

The murdering of white South Africans and confiscation of their farms has been going on for a very long time 30+ years. Thank the Lord President Trump called them out about this . I hope they all come here . https://t.co/OOuP50xK7F — Sally Cates (@skcates8) May 13, 2025

We'd welcome them.

Well, no, they're telling us they want to kill white farmers, specifically, and they are as good as their word. https://t.co/6QpGMRJMNb pic.twitter.com/VW0T6qFz76 — Sour Patch Lyds (@sourpatchlyds) May 13, 2025

They're literally telling us, and NBC News says there's no proof.

I mean, their leaders are on video calling for the murder of South African whites. And they’ve spent the last 20 years stealing land and murdering South African whites. But other than that… https://t.co/YoECv2A2pW — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) May 13, 2025

Excellent reporting, NBC News.

Really top-notch stuff.

