So NOW They're Worried About How Much We Spend!? NBC News Reports It Costs $21M to Send Illegals to Gitmo

We here at Twitchy have talked quite a bit about how much we're spending to house, feed, clothe, provide healthcare for, and educate illegal immigrants.

As of August of last year, the price tag was a staggering $150 BILLION per year. Denver alone spent $356 MILLION on illegals, and New York spent $5 BILLION in two years.

The media ignored all that spending. But now, they're suddenly interested in the cost of, well, everything NBC News is keeping track of grocery prices -- something strangely absent during years of Bidenflation.

And they're telling us what the price tag for deporting illegal immigrants is now, too.

NEW: The Trump administration spent at least $21 million transporting migrants to Guantanamo Bay on military aircraft between January 20 and April 8, according to figures provided to Congress by the U.S. military. https://t.co/BPkzlSZYw1 — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 12, 2025

Holy ratio, Batman!

Here's more:

Democrats condemned the Guantanamo effort as a wasteful “political stunt” by Trump, who announced in late January that migrants would be held at the navy base, which houses the notorious detention facility. Two months after the effort began, administration officials acknowledged that it was logistically and legally flawed and beset by administration infighting. Based on the flight figures provided to Congress, it has also proven costly. The average cost per flight hour for the military aircraft, for example, has been $26,277. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, denounced the use of U.S. military assets and personnel for the mission.

We understand math isn't the media's strong suit, but last we checked, $21 million was far less than $150 billion.

How much did Biden spend flying them all over the country? — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) May 13, 2025

Excellent question.

Now do how much each of those illegal illegal aliens cost us for the last 4+ years between the hotels, the meals, the free cell phones, the free Uber rides the medical care — Nikki mac🐊🐊🇺🇸 (@Nikkimac187) May 13, 2025

We'll take the $21 million to never pay another dime to support them.

The US Spent anywhere between $150 and $450 billion to house, give credit cards, feed, and educate non citizen criminals under the Biden regime. I say American taxpayers got their monies worth. — Feisty Renegade 🗣🙀🙏⚓ (@MsRobotoFL) May 13, 2025

$21 million is 0.000047% of $450 billion, FYI.

Oh shut up



How much did Biden spend flooding these people into the country?



You literally didnt say a word about the cost of that - so you can shut up now. — Savage0914 (@ssavage0914) May 12, 2025

Yep. Zip it, NBC.

It sure is.

Your bias is showing again NBC. https://t.co/iCQXWg34r4 — TimOnPoint (@TimOnPoint) May 12, 2025

Their bias is GLARINGLY obvious.

I interpret this to mean that @NBCNews is advocating for less humane treatment of illegal aliens during deportations in order to be more fiscally conservative. That’s based. https://t.co/hxFQCWCfnv — Steve Friend (@RealStevefriend) May 13, 2025

Heh.

We see what you did there.

We'll chip in.

Biden spent billions bringing the scum of the 3rd world here, and there was never one mention of the cost by NBC. https://t.co/RodGjRZwAi — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) May 12, 2025

Just like there wasn't a mention of grocery costs from 2021-2025.

Weird.

Biden spent over $30 billion bringing “refugees” here and paying for all their s**t.



Nobody in media ever looked into the spending. A s**tposting redneck who wears a hardhat to work had to. https://t.co/ExcHfcSho4 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) May 12, 2025

That would be Oilfield Rando himself, and his RandoLand account. He does good work.

Better than NBC News.

Although, in fairness, that's a low bar.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.



Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.