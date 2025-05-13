Jill Biden’s ‘We Gotta Go’ Exit: Saving Joe from Shapiro’s Reality Check or...
So NOW They're Worried About How Much We Spend!? NBC News Reports It Costs $21M to Send Illegals to Gitmo

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on May 13, 2025
Journalism meme

We here at Twitchy have talked quite a bit about how much we're spending to house, feed, clothe, provide healthcare for, and educate illegal immigrants.

As of August of last year, the price tag was a staggering $150 BILLION per year. Denver alone spent $356 MILLION on illegals, and New York spent $5 BILLION in two years.

The media ignored all that spending. But now, they're suddenly interested in the cost of, well, everything NBC News is keeping track of grocery prices -- something strangely absent during years of Bidenflation.

And they're telling us what the price tag for deporting illegal immigrants is now, too.

Holy ratio, Batman!

Here's more:

Democrats condemned the Guantanamo effort as a wasteful “political stunt” by Trump, who announced in late January that migrants would be held at the navy base, which houses the notorious detention facility. Two months after the effort began, administration officials acknowledged that it was logistically and legally flawed and beset by administration infighting. 

Based on the flight figures provided to Congress, it has also proven costly. The average cost per flight hour for the military aircraft, for example, has been $26,277.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, denounced the use of U.S. military assets and personnel for the mission.

We understand math isn't the media's strong suit, but last we checked, $21 million was far less than $150 billion.

Excellent question.

We'll take the $21 million to never pay another dime to support them.

$21 million is 0.000047% of $450 billion, FYI.

Yep. Zip it, NBC.

It sure is.

Their bias is GLARINGLY obvious.

Heh.

We see what you did there.

We'll chip in.

Just like there wasn't a mention of grocery costs from 2021-2025.

Weird.

That would be Oilfield Rando himself, and his RandoLand account. He does good work.

Better than NBC News.

Although, in fairness, that's a low bar.

Tags: DEPORTATION GITMO GUANTANAMO BAY ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION NBC NEWS

