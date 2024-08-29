Guess How Much Kamala Harris' FAILURES As Border Czar Cost YOU, Fellow Taxpayers

Brazil Supreme Court Justice Will SHUT DOWN Country's X Access If Musk Doesn't...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on August 29, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

It's becoming clearer every day why the Kamala Harris campaign and her media allies want to put as much daylight as possible between her and the border crisis.

Not only is the crime and violence associated with illegal immigration damaging to her campaign, wait until voters get a load of how much her failures are costing them while they struggle to put food on the table and pay their bills.

Advertisement

$150 billion.

In a single year.

More from The New York Post:

The migrant crisis is more costly than Americans realize.

Last year, US taxpayers shelled out some $150 billion in government services and support to help the 20 million illegal migrants in the country, according to a study from the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR).

And most of the cost is being borne by state and local governments.

Read that last sentence again: most of the cost is being borne by state and local governments.

Thanks, Kamala!

It's an invasion.

Remember it in November.

Brazil Supreme Court Justice Will SHUT DOWN Country's X Access If Musk Doesn't Cave to Censorship Demands
Amy Curtis
But that's too expensive!

Yep. The math checked out -- $150 billion divided by 331 Americans is $453 for every man, woman, and child.

We are broke.

No wonder Axios tried to hide her work as border czar.

And for the Americans raped and killed by illegal immigrants, the cost is immeasurable.

It sure is.

This is also why it's really important to remember Kamala's capital gains tax plan will affect all of us, and not just the ultra-wealthy.

There are 5.4 million millionaires, only 10,000 centi-millionaires and 788 billionaires in the United States. Even if we took every penny from them, it would only fund the government for a few months.

Which means they'd have to find other places to take money from: voters like you and us.

And all of this is on Kamala Harris.

Tags: BORDER CRISIS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION KAMALA HARRIS

