Guess How Much Kamala Harris' FAILURES As Border Czar Cost YOU, Fellow Taxpayers

It's becoming clearer every day why the Kamala Harris campaign and her media allies want to put as much daylight as possible between her and the border crisis.

Not only is the crime and violence associated with illegal immigration damaging to her campaign, wait until voters get a load of how much her failures are costing them while they struggle to put food on the table and pay their bills.

How the migrant crisis drained $150 billion from taxpayers in a single year https://t.co/iNnf5byQJf pic.twitter.com/L4X7qr4mpk — New York Post (@nypost) August 29, 2024

$150 billion.

In a single year.

More from The New York Post:

The migrant crisis is more costly than Americans realize. Last year, US taxpayers shelled out some $150 billion in government services and support to help the 20 million illegal migrants in the country, according to a study from the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR). And most of the cost is being borne by state and local governments.

Read that last sentence again: most of the cost is being borne by state and local governments.

Thanks, Kamala!

Kamala Harris is actually committing treason. Our country is being invaded. pic.twitter.com/9Oduj9ZcIL — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) August 29, 2024

It's an invasion.

When democrats tell you there’s no money for whatever your kids need, or that they need to raise taxes to pay for anything, remember this article... — Winter_Rewind (@WinterRewind) August 29, 2024

Remember it in November.

Illegal immigration will cost another trillion over the years. Just insane. Crazy how this was ever allowed to happen in the first place. It's easy. Complete the damn wall! — I'm Jody (@ImJodyM) August 29, 2024

But that's too expensive!

That’s about $450 taken from every single American, including children. — Alex H. Honeychurch (@alexhaho) August 29, 2024

Yep. The math checked out -- $150 billion divided by 331 Americans is $453 for every man, woman, and child.

Oh no oh no.

We have a terrible social security crisis!

I know.

Let’s give $150 billion to illegals.

And another $150 billion to Ukraine.

That should fix it. — Jy151310 (@Jy151310jy) August 29, 2024

We are broke.

Brought to you by border czar Kamala Harris https://t.co/OkD8jsG9nL — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) August 29, 2024

No wonder Axios tried to hide her work as border czar.

$150 billion is just the start.



The full cost to the American taxpayer have only just begun. https://t.co/zqNiqE7w7R — Darrell Issa (@DarrellIssa) August 29, 2024

And for the Americans raped and killed by illegal immigrants, the cost is immeasurable.

Now, THIS is a grave sin. https://t.co/qUjAJK6Afk — Rorate Caeli (@RorateCaeli) August 29, 2024

It sure is.

$150 billion of taxpayer money was spent in 1 year, which means $410 million was spent per day. We have a problem that needs to be fixed. Vote for Dr Miriam Levitt Flisser to be the #NY16 delegate in the US Congress. @WestchesterYRs https://t.co/MvnIrcout7 — Miriam Levitt Flisser - NY16 (@LevittFlisser) August 29, 2024

This is also why it's really important to remember Kamala's capital gains tax plan will affect all of us, and not just the ultra-wealthy.

There are 5.4 million millionaires, only 10,000 centi-millionaires and 788 billionaires in the United States. Even if we took every penny from them, it would only fund the government for a few months.

Which means they'd have to find other places to take money from: voters like you and us.

And all of this is on Kamala Harris.