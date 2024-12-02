Morally BANKRUPT: Denver Spends $356 MILLION on Illegal Immigrants

VIP
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on December 02, 2024
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

The Left loves to warn conservatives that if we deport illegal immigrants, the price of our avocados will go up. This is supposed to do what, exactly? Make us ignore the realities of illegal immigration?

We spend $150 billion on illegals in this country every year. According to the last census, there are 331 million Americans, which means -- at a minimum -- we spend $453 per year, per person on illegal immigrants. That's $1,812 for a family of four. Each year. And those costs are only going to go up as illegals keep flooding the border.

We're supposed to be upset we might pay a dollar more for avocados. Got it.

Also, what price do we put on the lives of women like Laken Riley?

Denver's mayor, Mike Johnston, has vowed to resist any attempt by Donald Trump to deport illegal immigrants. Even though a 14-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in Denver as he said this. Denver has cut police/fire department budgets, threatened hourly city employees with layoffs, and reduced services at the parks department and DMV. To pay for illegals.

To the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars:

Wow.

More from Fox News:

As Democratic Denver Mayor Mike Johnston says he would be willing to go to jail over his opposition to the Trump mass-deportation plan, a new study claims the mayor’s Blue city has spent a whopping $356 million of taxpayers' hard-earned money on migrants.

The eye-popping sum, which amounts to $7,900 per foreign national in the city, was revealed by an updated analysis last week by the Common Sense Institut (CSI), a non-partisan research organization dedicated to protecting and promoting the U.S. economy. 

The group says it used city data to land on the stunning sum, which equates to 8% of the city’s 2025 budget of $4.4 billion. The figures combine the city’s budget as well as regional education and healthcare organizations.

Just amazing.

Like locusts.

All 50 states saw a rightward shift in the last election, so they're increasingly not.

It stops when voters say it stops.

You get the government you vote for.

Sometimes good and hard.

Yes they do. 

And Johnston said he wanted a 'Tiananmen Square' moment to defend this. (He has since walked that back)

But AVOCADOS!

They don't care about Laken Riley or any other citizen.

This is a failure of the GOP to field candidates in cities like Denver.

Any city or state that doesn't cooperate should lose all federal funding and face consequences to the fullest extent of the law.

Leftism ruins everything.

