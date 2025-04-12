NYT Reporter Upset That Fellow Russian Hoaxer Has Been Suspended From FBI
BIG WIN: Oklahoma State Superintendent Takes Victory Lap After Judge Tosses Defamation Sui...
Megyn Kelly Goes Off on DHS Secretary Kristi Noem for Cosplaying as an...
‘CHAOS’: The Memo Has Gone Out to Dems and the Media
Hollywood Tough Guy Danny Trejo Has a Soft Spot for His Dogs and...
Attorney Asks if Mahmoud Khalil Is ‘Deportable’ for Free Speech, Who Isn’t?
That'll Teach Elon a Lesson! Soy Boy Lefty Throws a Pie at Optimus...
Whoopi Goldberg Hasn’t Seen Egg Prices Go Down One Cent
Amazon Buries 'Tomb Raider' Series: Screenwriter Waller-Bridge Got MILLIONS and Never Fini...
Fantastic Flop: Disney Has Learned NOTHING as New Marvel Stars Discuss Upcoming Film
'My Dinner With Trump:' Bill Maher Goes to Washington and Here's What He...
PROTECTING KIDS: Dr. Oz and CMS Tell States Medicaid Funds Can't Be Used...
WH Comms Director Has a Reality Check for Lefties Triggered About Obama's Portrait
Elie Mystal's New Book Proves There IS Such a Thing As a Stupid...

Leftist Cafe Workers In Minneapolis Learn the Hard Way the Minimum Wage Is ALWAYS Zero

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 9:00 PM on April 12, 2025

Not all Leftists are communists, but all communists are Leftists. And they always behave as communists. One of the things communists believe is that they -- magically -- own whatever business they work for, and can tell their bosses what to do.

Advertisement

We saw it with the Los Angeles Times and Washington Post after the big-wigs at those papers declined to endorse a candidate and discussed adding more diverse viewpoints to their editorial staffs. The so-called 'journalists' attempted to tell Patrick Soon-Shiong and Jeff Bezos how to run the publications. Several resigned (and nothing of value was lost).

In Minneapolis, the workers at a small chain of cafes decided they could strong-arm owners into their woke demands.

Instead, the owner is shutting them down:

*sad trombone noises*

Here's more from MSP Mag:

Last summer, staff at Café Cerés successfully unionized through Unite Here Local 17, winning 88 percent of the vote across the café’s four locations. Their priorities included higher wages, improved health care and PTO, and more consistent scheduling. Workers have been in bargaining for their first contract since August 2024, according to Unite Here, and had four bargaining sessions this month. 

The DDP group says it’s working with Unite Here as the closure proceeds, and that its 'immediate priority is to ensure that our impacted Café team members are treated with the dignity and respect they deserve.' In a statement, Unite Here Local 17 had this to say: 'Café Cerés charges $16 for a bacon, egg and cheese sandwich but refuses to pay its baristas more than minimum wage. The restaurant industry is fundamentally broken, and workers will not stop organizing and demanding more from their employers until they have the basic respect, living wage, and healthcare they need.' Since the workers are unionized, they can bargain over the effects of the closure.

Recommended

NYT Reporter Upset That Fellow Russian Hoaxer Has Been Suspended From FBI
Brett T.
Advertisement

The average profit margin of a restaurant is 3-5%. Every single employee who voted for unionization has no idea how business works.

It's self-inflicted.

No business owner is going to go broke so some barista can virtue signal.

They will move on like the ideological locusts they are.

Easiest decision ever.

So weird.

Advertisement

That requires hard work. Leftists don't do that.

The absolute hubris of those workers.

And the Left will insist real Marxism has never been tried. Except it has. It fails every time.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Tags: MINIMUM WAGE MINNEAPOLIS RESTAURANT UNIONS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NYT Reporter Upset That Fellow Russian Hoaxer Has Been Suspended From FBI
Brett T.
Megyn Kelly Goes Off on DHS Secretary Kristi Noem for Cosplaying as an ICE Agent
Brett T.
‘CHAOS’: The Memo Has Gone Out to Dems and the Media
Brett T.
Fantastic Flop: Disney Has Learned NOTHING as New Marvel Stars Discuss Upcoming Film
Grateful Calvin
BIG WIN: Oklahoma State Superintendent Takes Victory Lap After Judge Tosses Defamation Suit Against Him
Amy Curtis
That'll Teach Elon a Lesson! Soy Boy Lefty Throws a Pie at Optimus Robot Display (WATCH)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
NYT Reporter Upset That Fellow Russian Hoaxer Has Been Suspended From FBI Brett T.
Advertisement