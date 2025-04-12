Leftist Cafe Workers In Minneapolis Learn the Hard Way the Minimum Wage Is ALWAYS Zero

Not all Leftists are communists, but all communists are Leftists. And they always behave as communists. One of the things communists believe is that they -- magically -- own whatever business they work for, and can tell their bosses what to do.

We saw it with the Los Angeles Times and Washington Post after the big-wigs at those papers declined to endorse a candidate and discussed adding more diverse viewpoints to their editorial staffs. The so-called 'journalists' attempted to tell Patrick Soon-Shiong and Jeff Bezos how to run the publications. Several resigned (and nothing of value was lost).

In Minneapolis, the workers at a small chain of cafes decided they could strong-arm owners into their woke demands.

Instead, the owner is shutting them down:

This is what's commonly referred to as the "find out" phase.

⬇️ pic.twitter.com/kWIv4mKQRh — CrimeWatchMpls (@CrimeWatchMpls) April 12, 2025

*sad trombone noises*

Here's more from MSP Mag:

Last summer, staff at Café Cerés successfully unionized through Unite Here Local 17, winning 88 percent of the vote across the café’s four locations. Their priorities included higher wages, improved health care and PTO, and more consistent scheduling. Workers have been in bargaining for their first contract since August 2024, according to Unite Here, and had four bargaining sessions this month. The DDP group says it’s working with Unite Here as the closure proceeds, and that its 'immediate priority is to ensure that our impacted Café team members are treated with the dignity and respect they deserve.' In a statement, Unite Here Local 17 had this to say: 'Café Cerés charges $16 for a bacon, egg and cheese sandwich but refuses to pay its baristas more than minimum wage. The restaurant industry is fundamentally broken, and workers will not stop organizing and demanding more from their employers until they have the basic respect, living wage, and healthcare they need.' Since the workers are unionized, they can bargain over the effects of the closure.

The average profit margin of a restaurant is 3-5%. Every single employee who voted for unionization has no idea how business works.

It's self-inflicted.

How about some props to the employer! That had to be a tough decision but I admire their refusal to be pushed around and bullied. The workers demanded dei? Read the room, America has spoken. — Make America America Again (@M_A_A_Again) April 12, 2025

No business owner is going to go broke so some barista can virtue signal.

Incredible. I'd like to think they learned from this, yet I'm positive they will double down on the next one of them that opens a place that will employ them. — Allan from MN 🇺🇸 (@aperlb) April 12, 2025

They will move on like the ideological locusts they are.

"and to secure DEI values". I would've closed up my cafes too before I would've allowed anyone of employees to dictate that I adhere to DEI values! Good for Daniel Del Prado's decision in closing ALL of his Cafe Ceres'! I have no sympathy for these employees whatsoever.. — MNRick 🇺🇸 (@MNRick_v3) April 12, 2025

Easiest decision ever.

Having no leverage and being annoying for six months didn’t work in the negotiations? Weird https://t.co/hWpeHbYl88 — Starless (@starless941) April 12, 2025

So weird.

The dramatic language from these people! Buddy — your boss didn’t want to unionize his coffee shops. Go start your own coffee shops! You can sell rainbow unicorn DEI-blend.



Grow up! https://t.co/ubV5Jt4TiR — America First (@KihneSheila) April 12, 2025

That requires hard work. Leftists don't do that.

The absolute hubris of those workers.

Does no one learn from the classic fable of the goose that laid the golden egg?



DEI destroys everything it touches, as is intended by its Marxist originators. You will know Marxism by the results if you fail to recognize the warning signs. https://t.co/0p5cQHcaZ7 — Joe the Geographer (@JoeGeographer) April 12, 2025

And the Left will insist real Marxism has never been tried. Except it has. It fails every time.