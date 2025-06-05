Death By Cringe: James Woods BLASTS California Dems for Dancing After 16,000 Homes Burned





Democrats these days seem to have only two settings on their behavioral dial. Unhinged rants inciting violence on one end and utterly cringeworthy social media content on the other. There are no waypoints between the two anymore, for most of them.

The following video, unfortunately, belongs in the latter category, and also in the category of 'We Saw It, So Now You Have To.' We apologize for what we are about to show you.

In our defense, we are only posting this video for how badly the participants in it got RIPPED by social media.

And we start that off with one of our favorite accounts, Mr. James Woods.

California suffered the worst natural catastrophe in American history when over 16,000 homes burned to the ground because of Democrat DEI negligence.



Democrats respond:

pic.twitter.com/OUKy3Ik6aB — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 5, 2025

California should probably be declared a disaster zone by the Trump administration. Nothing in the state is going well, but of course, one of the worst recent examples was the Southern California wildfires in January. Not only was the emergency horribly mismanaged from Governor Gavin Newsom to LA Mayor Karen Bass to the city's DEI-hire first responders, but we are four months post-crisis, and homes still aren't being rebuilt while none of California's 'leaders' are interested in finding out how the fires were started (or telling anyone how, anyway).

When Newsom recently tried to take credit for the state opening a few miles of the PCH (which were not structurally damaged by the fires), X ratioed him into the sun.

But as horrible as Newsom and Bass are, these California legislators are maybe even worse.

CA Republicans: fighting for more affordable homes, gas, and groceries.



CA Democrats: https://t.co/8afF47EBF4 pic.twitter.com/bzKh2FPc0g — Kate Sanchez (@KateSanchezCA) June 4, 2025

'Sure you can't afford your rent, but check out our sick dance moves.'

Somehow, it's even worse that this ridiculous video was made in the state where Hollywood exists.

Talk about poor production value!

DEMOCRATS: As part of the Democrat’s $20 million effort to appeal to young men, California Democrat legislators are doing TikTok dances. Is it working guys? pic.twitter.com/ioHOHC0FOS — @amuse (@amuse) June 5, 2025

HA.

Yes, this will definitely reach young men whom Democrats have demonized for a generation.

They should insert this as an ad in video games, because young men will LOVE watching it while trying to play Call of Duty.

So glad you’re dancing on California’s grave, you useless f***s. — Caroline Williams (@WilliCaroline) June 4, 2025

What are they doing this for? No one in California government should be celebrating anything. They have done nothing for Californians except destroy what we already have. — Cato Speaks (@ShovelPick1776) June 4, 2025

OOF.

Yes, those prices are worth a celebratory dance. (Meanwhile, gas prices are plummeting in states that aren't certifiably insane like California.)

It started with the Dancing Nurses...



... not enough fiddles available when Rome started burning. https://t.co/9FrFSzvw65 — Glued2TheScreen (@glued2thescreen) June 5, 2025

The COVID dances were awful, but at least those nurses were trying to help sick people (we think) in between their choreographed routines.

What, exactly, are California Democrats helping, except for U-Haul sales in the state?

Thank god California banned plastic straws.. pic.twitter.com/Dd0JWLNp1E — Sandfort (@Sandfort_) June 5, 2025

Oh, right. They did that too. It certainly solved the 'climate crisis,' didn't it?

We can't argue with a single word of that meme.

None of them won their elections by a majority of legal, legitimate voters. NONE! Remove them all, by force if need be.



This is what they are celebrating! https://t.co/Ga3Amu5X8X pic.twitter.com/Ax5oGd40Ze — Tony Seruga (@TonySeruga) June 5, 2025

What the actual F!!!! https://t.co/Q1NZRAt6tg — Chris Rodden (@ChrisRodden007) June 5, 2025

It almost defies belief that Democrats can continue to be this tone-deaf. But they'll keep doing it until they are held accountable in elections. Because, beyond any reason, they think they are the good guys.

They're just that stunning and brave.

How NEROic of them… — 🇺🇸Old School Yankee🇺🇸 (@BIGPETENes1776) June 5, 2025

LOL. Clever. We see what you did there.

All that's missing is the fiddle. — Underdrummer (@underdrummer) June 5, 2025

Please don't give them any more ideas. We beg you.

Hoo, mama.

We feel you, Cringe Weasel. We feel you.

Keep up the great work, California Dems. Maybe, for your next number, you can celebrate men beating on women in sports with a nice twerking routine.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.





