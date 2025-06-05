AOC Trying to Suck Up to Elon As Musk and Trump Duke It...
VIP
Check Out the Letter Democrat Hero Harvey Milk Wrote to Jimmy Carter About...
Andrew Cuomo Gets SLAMMED Over COVID and Sexual Harassment in NYC Debate ......
House Dems Demand DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Explain Deportations of 'Law Abiding' Illegal...
'We're Coming for YOU': Dan Bongino's Warning to the Deep State Is Straight-Freaking-FIRE...
KJP Exiled By Democrats! CNN's Scott Jennings Problem!
Peter Doocy Notes Karine Jean-Pierre's Making a Ridiculously Massive 'Misinformation' Pivo...
HAAA! WATCH What Happened When ICE Showed Up at a Construction Site In...
BBC Tried to Fact-Check Karoline Leavitt, Got Wrecked With Their Own Words Instead
OUCH! Chris Cillizza's Impressive Self-Own About Being Replaceable Belongs in the Self-Own...
Attorney for Family of Egyptian Terrorist Who Set Jews on Fire Makes the...
BREAKING: Supreme Court Rules Unanimously for Conservative Values in Three Cases
VIP
Shocker: 'Incentive Structures of DC Journalism' Greatly Favors the Democrats
Jonathan Turley DROPS Receipt-Filled Fact Check on Jasmine Crockett for Claiming Dems 'Lov...

Death By Cringe: James Woods BLASTS California Dems for Dancing After 16,000 Homes Burned

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 4:00 PM on June 05, 2025


Democrats these days seem to have only two settings on their behavioral dial. Unhinged rants inciting violence on one end and utterly cringeworthy social media content on the other. There are no waypoints between the two anymore, for most of them. 

Advertisement

The following video, unfortunately, belongs in the latter category, and also in the category of 'We Saw It, So Now You Have To.' We apologize for what we are about to show you. 

In our defense, we are only posting this video for how badly the participants in it got RIPPED by social media. 

And we start that off with one of our favorite accounts, Mr. James Woods. 

California should probably be declared a disaster zone by the Trump administration. Nothing in the state is going well, but of course, one of the worst recent examples was the Southern California wildfires in January. Not only was the emergency horribly mismanaged from Governor Gavin Newsom to LA Mayor Karen Bass to the city's DEI-hire first responders, but we are four months post-crisis, and homes still aren't being rebuilt while none of California's 'leaders' are interested in finding out how the fires were started (or telling anyone how, anyway). 

When Newsom recently tried to take credit for the state opening a few miles of the PCH (which were not structurally damaged by the fires), X ratioed him into the sun. 

Recommended

AOC Trying to Suck Up to Elon As Musk and Trump Duke It Out on X Does NOT Go Well for Her, At All
Sam J.
Advertisement

But as horrible as Newsom and Bass are, these California legislators are maybe even worse. 

'Sure you can't afford your rent, but check out our sick dance moves.' 

Somehow, it's even worse that this ridiculous video was made in the state where Hollywood exists. 

Talk about poor production value! 

HA. 

Yes, this will definitely reach young men whom Democrats have demonized for a generation. 

They should insert this as an ad in video games, because young men will LOVE watching it while trying to play Call of Duty. 

Advertisement

OOF. 

Yes, those prices are worth a celebratory dance. (Meanwhile, gas prices are plummeting in states that aren't certifiably insane like California.)

The COVID dances were awful, but at least those nurses were trying to help sick people (we think) in between their choreographed routines. 

What, exactly, are California Democrats helping, except for U-Haul sales in the state?

Oh, right. They did that too. It certainly solved the 'climate crisis,' didn't it? 

We can't argue with a single word of that meme. 

Advertisement

It almost defies belief that Democrats can continue to be this tone-deaf. But they'll keep doing it until they are held accountable in elections. Because, beyond any reason, they think they are the good guys.

They're just that stunning and brave. 

LOL. Clever. We see what you did there. 

Please don't give them any more ideas. We beg you. 

Hoo, mama. 

We feel you, Cringe Weasel. We feel you.

Keep up the great work, California Dems. Maybe, for your next number, you can celebrate men beating on women in sports with a nice twerking routine. 

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda. 


Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: CALIFORNIA DEMOCRAT PARTY JAMES WOODS DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

AOC Trying to Suck Up to Elon As Musk and Trump Duke It Out on X Does NOT Go Well for Her, At All
Sam J.
HAAA! WATCH What Happened When ICE Showed Up at a Construction Site In SUPER Blue Richmond, VA (Video)
Sam J.
House Dems Demand DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Explain Deportations of 'Law Abiding' Illegal Aliens
Doug P.
Andrew Cuomo Gets SLAMMED Over COVID and Sexual Harassment in NYC Debate ... and CAN'T Respond
Grateful Calvin
'We're Coming for YOU': Dan Bongino's Warning to the Deep State Is Straight-Freaking-FIRE (Watch)
Sam J.
BREAKING: Supreme Court Rules Unanimously for Conservative Values in Three Cases
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
AOC Trying to Suck Up to Elon As Musk and Trump Duke It Out on X Does NOT Go Well for Her, At All Sam J.
Advertisement