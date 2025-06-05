Whoopi Goldberg Believes a Black Man Can’t Be Elected President

It's in the Bible: Don't 'Punish' the Children of the Boulder Terrorist
Brett T. | 6:00 PM on June 05, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Wow, Whoopi Goldberg is dumb. She's the one who thought Dr. Jill Biden would make an exceptional Surgeon General. She proved it again Thursday, but first, she was completely disingenuous about how she's a Democratic Party shill.

There is a name for what you are: a Democrat. And also a crazy person.

But the best part came when she said that no one was taking Maryland Governor Wes Moore as a Democratic nominee for president because he's black. "You can't elect a black man," she insisted.

And the barking seals in the audience applaud.

Maybe she doesn't consider him black because his mother was white? We don't know.

***

Tags: BARACK OBAMA WHOOPI GOLDBERG

