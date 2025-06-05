Whoopi Goldberg Believes a Black Man Can’t Be Elected President

Wow, Whoopi Goldberg is dumb. She's the one who thought Dr. Jill Biden would make an exceptional Surgeon General. She proved it again Thursday, but first, she was completely disingenuous about how she's a Democratic Party shill.
"There's no name for what I am."— Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) June 5, 2025
Far-left Whoopi Goldberg claims she's not an independent and that she's so special there's "no name" for her political ideology.
"I'm the crazy person." pic.twitter.com/bd9rVnIuAp
There is a name for what you are: a Democrat. And also a crazy person.
Ther IS a name for what she is. Her political ideology is batshit crazy insane.— David Klug (@davidklugFL) June 5, 2025
But the best part came when she said that no one was taking Maryland Governor Wes Moore as a Democratic nominee for president because he's black. "You can't elect a black man," she insisted.
What century is Whoopi Goldberg living in?— Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) June 5, 2025
Whoopi whines that no one is taking Maryland Governor Wes Moore (D) seriously for president because, "You can't elect a black man." pic.twitter.com/E8aanz7Qln
And the barking seals in the audience applaud.
Pretty sure the US population did, twice even.— firefly_actual (@firefly_actual) June 5, 2025
WOW, has she forgotten about Obama or is she too embarrassed to mention him?— Sarah Cox (@SarCo60) June 5, 2025
June 5, 2025
She missed Obama?— MercifulWhisper (@MercifulWhisper) June 5, 2025
Maybe she doesn't consider him black because his mother was white? We don't know.

