Whoopi Goldberg Believes a Black Man Can’t Be Elected President

Wow, Whoopi Goldberg is dumb. She's the one who thought Dr. Jill Biden would make an exceptional Surgeon General. She proved it again Thursday, but first, she was completely disingenuous about how she's a Democratic Party shill.

"There's no name for what I am."

Far-left Whoopi Goldberg claims she's not an independent and that she's so special there's "no name" for her political ideology.

"I'm the crazy person." pic.twitter.com/bd9rVnIuAp — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) June 5, 2025

There is a name for what you are: a Democrat. And also a crazy person.

Ther IS a name for what she is. Her political ideology is batshit crazy insane. — David Klug (@davidklugFL) June 5, 2025

But the best part came when she said that no one was taking Maryland Governor Wes Moore as a Democratic nominee for president because he's black. "You can't elect a black man," she insisted.

What century is Whoopi Goldberg living in?

Whoopi whines that no one is taking Maryland Governor Wes Moore (D) seriously for president because, "You can't elect a black man." pic.twitter.com/E8aanz7Qln — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) June 5, 2025

And the barking seals in the audience applaud.

Pretty sure the US population did, twice even. — firefly_actual (@firefly_actual) June 5, 2025

WOW, has she forgotten about Obama or is she too embarrassed to mention him? — Sarah Cox (@SarCo60) June 5, 2025

She missed Obama? — MercifulWhisper (@MercifulWhisper) June 5, 2025

Maybe she doesn't consider him black because his mother was white? We don't know.

***