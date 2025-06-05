Godwin's Law Engaged: Boston Mayor Michelle Wu Doubles Down on Her VILE Anti-ICE Rhetoric

One of our favorite things about Democrat politicians -- at least from a Twitchy content standpoint -- is that not a single one of them ever bothered to learn the first rule of holes.

Advertisement

Just yesterday, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, previously best known for her illegal 'people of color only' holiday parties, took leftist anti-American fearmongering to a new low by referring to ICE agents as a 'secret police force,' even though most ICE raids are conducted in the light of day with cameras and media present.

US Attorney for Massachusetts Leah Foley tore Wu a new ... well, you know what ... for this disgraceful, false, defamatory characterization of law enforcement agents trying to make her failed city safer.

But Wu must have gotten a lot of finger snaps from her shrinking leftist fan club for using that phrase, so she decided to double down and keep digging by invoking Godwin's Law. Watch:

WTF



Boston Mayor Michelle Wu just compared ICE agents to Neo-Nazis.



SHAMEFUL. pic.twitter.com/oiRU5c0gOS — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 5, 2025

OK, technically Godwin's Law involves invoking Hitler or the original Nazis, while Wu went the more modern route of calling ICE agents Neo-Nazis, but we're going to allow it. Call it a corollary to Godwin's Law.

Our favorite part, though, was when the reporter asked her to clarify that she was, in fact, calling ICE Neo-Nazis, and Wu responded by cowardly trying to cover her tracks and refusing to answer the question.

Maybe someone should tell her -- and Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries -- that the reason ICE agents wear masks in public is that the violent mobs that Democrats have incited have been doxxing the agents' families.

Just yesterday, Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons explained to hostile media why ICE agents are wearing masks:



"People are out there taking photos of the names and their faces and posting them online with death threats to their family."pic.twitter.com/ephkiRvbQi — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 3, 2025

Wu knows this. She does not care.

Also, we don't recall Wu complaining about masks when violent, antisemitic mobs (many of whom are also illegal aliens) have been harassing Jewish people and chanting genocidal Hamas slogans on college campuses.

Oddly no mention of the “ new Hitler youth” pro Palestinian supporters https://t.co/lZOxh8kS4V — La Mazza (@Day_in2Day_out) June 5, 2025

That's weird.

Only wear masks while or when burning down buildings, robbing places, fake plandemics, driving in cars, protesting, and sneaking into the country. But don't wear them if you're stopping those people. 🙄

Got it.

Get Better Mayors! https://t.co/BmMag7AAOV — Robert Michael Wallace 🇺🇸🌵 (@RobertMWallace) June 5, 2025

The rules are (D)ifferent for (D)ifferent people, of course.

Attacks against ICE officers are up 433% and this clown thinks the problem is the agents, not the criminals. She has lost her damn mind. — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) June 5, 2025

This is true, but in all fairness, she never had much of one to lose.

Michelle Wu isn’t a mayor. She’s a modern Red Guard.



She smears ICE as Neo-Nazis. Targets anyone who disagrees. Uses city power to silence opposition.



Same tactics Mao used. Shame. Fear. Control.



Boston deserves better. — EverIntrugued (@EverIntrigued) June 5, 2025

Advertisement

It is a tragedy and a crime what unhinged leftist governance has done to iconic, once-great American cities like Boston, New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, and San Francisco (just to name a few).

And they did it VERY quickly.

If she were just stupid, that would be one thing. But her stupidity, combined with her authority, has destroyed her city and the lives of many people in it.

She has two opponents in the next election. If she is re-elected then Boston is officially Socialist. https://t.co/BuXfrHnXk1 — Jody Roffi (@tulipfrog) June 5, 2025

Please do better this fall, Bostonians. For your own sake.

LOL. Hey, if the meme fits ...

This woman has soulless eyes. She’s a globalist puppet and she hates America. — Johnny St.Pete (@JohnMcCloy) June 5, 2025

It's always in the eyes. Always.

And she is a Communist! — Xi Van Fleet (@XVanFleet) June 5, 2025

We're not going to argue that. If anyone can recognize a Communist when she sees one, it is Xi Van Fleet.

That’s not just shameful. it’s reckless and dangerous rhetoric. ICE protects our borders and public safety, while Wu’s words only fuel division. — Make Men Great Again (@OneXOneY) June 5, 2025

It is extremely dangerous. But it fits the Democrat brand, just like when they tried to demonize all police in the aftermath of the George Floyd, Michael Brown, and Breonna Taylor hoaxes.

Advertisement

And here's the truly nefarious part of the language Wu is using:

She doesn't believe it.

She knows this is not true, but she is counting on her voters to be stupid enough to think it is.

Democrats don't call law enforcement, or Elon Musk, or Donald Trump 'Hitler' or 'Nazis' because they are dumb enough the believe that (OK, maybe AOC is).

They do it because it justifies the violence that they are inciting. After all, if your opponent is 'literally' Hitler, what measures to take him or her out -- even assassination attempts -- are unjustifiable?

Michelle Wu is putting the lives of every ICE agent (and their families) in danger with her disgraceful rhetoric.

And the worst part is, she knows it.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.





Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.