X Urges President Trump and Elon Musk to Stop Bickering
Ok, NOW the Elon Musk/Trump Fight Is Just Getting Weird - Kanye West...
AOC Trying to Suck Up to Elon As Musk and Trump Duke It...
Death By Cringe: James Woods BLASTS California Dems for Dancing After 16,000 Homes...
VIP
Check Out the Letter Democrat Hero Harvey Milk Wrote to Jimmy Carter About...
Andrew Cuomo Gets SLAMMED Over COVID and Sexual Harassment in NYC Debate ......
House Dems Demand DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Explain Deportations of 'Law Abiding' Illegal...
'We're Coming for YOU': Dan Bongino's Warning to the Deep State Is Straight-Freaking-FIRE...
KJP Exiled By Democrats! CNN's Scott Jennings Problem!
Peter Doocy Notes Karine Jean-Pierre's Making a Ridiculously Massive 'Misinformation' Pivo...
HAAA! WATCH What Happened When ICE Showed Up at a Construction Site In...
BBC Tried to Fact-Check Karoline Leavitt, Got Wrecked With Their Own Words Instead
OUCH! Chris Cillizza's Impressive Self-Own About Being Replaceable Belongs in the Self-Own...
Attorney for Family of Egyptian Terrorist Who Set Jews on Fire Makes the...

Godwin's Law Engaged: Boston Mayor Michelle Wu Doubles Down on Her VILE Anti-ICE Rhetoric

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 5:00 PM on June 05, 2025
Meme

One of our favorite things about Democrat politicians -- at least from a Twitchy content standpoint -- is that not a single one of them ever bothered to learn the first rule of holes. 

Advertisement

Just yesterday, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, previously best known for her illegal 'people of color only' holiday parties, took leftist anti-American fearmongering to a new low by referring to ICE agents as a 'secret police force,' even though most ICE raids are conducted in the light of day with cameras and media present. 

US Attorney for Massachusetts Leah Foley tore Wu a new ... well, you know what ... for this disgraceful, false, defamatory characterization of law enforcement agents trying to make her failed city safer.

But Wu must have gotten a lot of finger snaps from her shrinking leftist fan club for using that phrase, so she decided to double down and keep digging by invoking Godwin's Law. Watch: 

OK, technically Godwin's Law involves invoking Hitler or the original Nazis, while Wu went the more modern route of calling ICE agents Neo-Nazis, but we're going to allow it. Call it a corollary to Godwin's Law.  

Our favorite part, though, was when the reporter asked her to clarify that she was, in fact, calling ICE Neo-Nazis, and Wu responded by cowardly trying to cover her tracks and refusing to answer the question. 

Maybe someone should tell her -- and Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries -- that the reason ICE agents wear masks in public is that the violent mobs that Democrats have incited have been doxxing the agents' families

Recommended

Death By Cringe: James Woods BLASTS California Dems for Dancing After 16,000 Homes Burned
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Wu knows this. She does not care. 

Also, we don't recall Wu complaining about masks when violent, antisemitic mobs (many of whom are also illegal aliens) have been harassing Jewish people and chanting genocidal Hamas slogans on college campuses. 

That's weird. 

The rules are (D)ifferent for (D)ifferent people, of course. 

This is true, but in all fairness, she never had much of one to lose. 

Advertisement

It is a tragedy and a crime what unhinged leftist governance has done to iconic, once-great American cities like Boston, New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, and San Francisco (just to name a few). 

And they did it VERY quickly. 

If she were just stupid, that would be one thing. But her stupidity, combined with her authority, has destroyed her city and the lives of many people in it. 

Please do better this fall, Bostonians. For your own sake. 

LOL. Hey, if the meme fits ...

It's always in the eyes. Always. 

We're not going to argue that. If anyone can recognize a Communist when she sees one, it is Xi Van Fleet. 

It is extremely dangerous. But it fits the Democrat brand, just like when they tried to demonize all police in the aftermath of the George Floyd, Michael Brown, and Breonna Taylor hoaxes. 

Advertisement

And here's the truly nefarious part of the language Wu is using: 

She doesn't believe it.

She knows this is not true, but she is counting on her voters to be stupid enough to think it is. 

Democrats don't call law enforcement, or Elon Musk, or Donald Trump 'Hitler' or 'Nazis' because they are dumb enough the believe that (OK, maybe AOC is). 

They do it because it justifies the violence that they are inciting. After all, if your opponent is 'literally' Hitler, what measures to take him or her out -- even assassination attempts -- are unjustifiable? 

Michelle Wu is putting the lives of every ICE agent (and their families) in danger with her disgraceful rhetoric. 

And the worst part is, she knows it.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda. 


Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: ANTISEMITISM DEMOCRAT PARTY ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MASSACHUSETTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Death By Cringe: James Woods BLASTS California Dems for Dancing After 16,000 Homes Burned
Grateful Calvin
X Urges President Trump and Elon Musk to Stop Bickering
Brett T.
AOC Trying to Suck Up to Elon As Musk and Trump Duke It Out on X Does NOT Go Well for Her, At All
Sam J.
HAAA! WATCH What Happened When ICE Showed Up at a Construction Site In SUPER Blue Richmond, VA (Video)
Sam J.
'We're Coming for YOU': Dan Bongino's Warning to the Deep State Is Straight-Freaking-FIRE (Watch)
Sam J.
Andrew Cuomo Gets SLAMMED Over COVID and Sexual Harassment in NYC Debate ... and CAN'T Respond
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Death By Cringe: James Woods BLASTS California Dems for Dancing After 16,000 Homes Burned Grateful Calvin
Advertisement