We Will NOT Apologize for Doing Our Jobs! U.S. Attorney Leah Foley SMACKS Down Boston's Anti-ICE Mayor Wu

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on June 04, 2025
Gif

As ICE enforcement continues, the parties that aid and abet illegal immigrants are being hit hard. Like Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, who hasn't met a criminal she doesn't love.

Advertisement

Following the arrest of 1,500 illegals in the Boston, Wu called ICE a 'secret police force' who -- you know -- routinely takes media on their raids.

As 'secret police forces do.'

U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Leah Foley is having none of it.

WATCH:

Good for her.

More of this, please.

Well, they are Democrats, so ...

