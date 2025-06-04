We Will NOT Apologize for Doing Our Jobs! U.S. Attorney Leah Foley SMACKS Down Boston's Anti-ICE Mayor Wu

As ICE enforcement continues, the parties that aid and abet illegal immigrants are being hit hard. Like Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, who hasn't met a criminal she doesn't love.

Following the arrest of 1,500 illegals in the Boston, Wu called ICE a 'secret police force' who -- you know -- routinely takes media on their raids.

As 'secret police forces do.'

U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Leah Foley is having none of it.

WATCH:

“We will not apologize for doing our job.” 🇺🇸



U.S. Attorney Leah Foley responds to recent statements made by @MayorWu about @ICEgov operations in Massachusetts. pic.twitter.com/GFGVg18LjF — U.S. Attorney Massachusetts (@DMAnews1) June 4, 2025

Good for her.

I support this. Keep going. — InfantryDort (@infantrydort) June 4, 2025

More of this, please.

Maura Healey and Michelle Wu are disgusting politicians. — Jonathan Bowen (@BostonByBirth) June 4, 2025

Well, they are Democrats, so ...

Inspiring the populace to resist and impede ICE operations is a crime, plain and simple. Unless and until you start prosecuting it as such you are unnecessarily risking the safety of your officers.

Stop pussyfooting before someone is hurt. — Texas Boomer (@marklindesr) June 4, 2025

He's not wrong.

Thank you, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley. #mapoli https://t.co/iPvF70Y4FD — Log Cabin Republicans of Greater Boston (@LogCabinGB) June 4, 2025

Yes. Thank you!

The safety of our law enforcement officers and agents is a top priority for this Justice Department. We will not tolerate obstruction or unlawful interference with their important work. Keep up the great work, @DMANews1! https://t.co/wCz8xGlZja — Todd Blanche (@DAGToddBlanche) June 4, 2025

Start making arrests, too.

