WHOOPS! Eric Swalwell Responds to the Trump-Musk Spat and Gives Away the Dems' Failed 2024 Plan

If you've spent any time on political social media today you're well aware of the Donald Trump and Elon Musk spat that has unfolded. And now Kanye West has entered the chat.

Many Democrats, including AOC, are now temporarily siding with Musk (not that they have any interest whatsoever in actually cutting government spending but for "Trump bad" reasons). But no doubt the Left will despise Elon again soon enough.

Rep. Eric Swalwell tried to also side with Musk in a way, but he joined other Democrats who have recently said the quiet part out loud about what all the lawfare against Trump was actually intended to do (and "no one is above the law" had nothing to do with it):

Donald, without @elonmusk, you wouldn't be President now. You'd be a Prisoner. pic.twitter.com/Fw6RIHpjPB — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) June 5, 2025

There it is!

Swalwell, meanwhile, gives away the game all along. https://t.co/tvZJp5zpyW — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) June 5, 2025

Somebody tell Swalwell that one of the reasons Trump is in the White House right now is at least in part due to the Dem lawfare efforts, not to mention the unhinged lefties that tried to assassinate him.

You’re admitting to weaponizing the DOJ against conservatives.



You should be expelled from congress. — Valentina Gomez (@ValentinaForUSA) June 5, 2025

Maybe Swalwell could be helpful and remind everybody why he got kicked off the Intelligence Committee.

So you admit to weaponizing the “justice system” to go after your political enemies? — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) June 5, 2025

Nice of Swalwell to say that out loud.

Trump’s massive popularity and political movement started way before Elon’s support came in. https://t.co/vOaQgiRne8 — Bobby Vincench (@FreeMindsThrive) June 5, 2025

Fact check: TRUE.