It's in the Bible: Don't 'Punish' the Children of the Boulder Terrorist
‘Immigrants’ Spell Out SOS to Protest ‘Deplorable Conditions’
Whoopi Goldberg Believes a Black Man Can’t Be Elected President
X Urges President Trump and Elon Musk to Stop Bickering
Godwin's Law Engaged: Boston Mayor Michelle Wu Doubles Down on Her VILE Anti-ICE...
Ok, NOW the Elon Musk/Trump Fight Is Just Getting Weird - Kanye West...
AOC Trying to Suck Up to Elon As Musk and Trump Duke It...
Death By Cringe: James Woods BLASTS California Dems for Dancing After 16,000 Homes...
VIP
Check Out the Letter Democrat Hero Harvey Milk Wrote to Jimmy Carter About...
Andrew Cuomo Gets SLAMMED Over COVID and Sexual Harassment in NYC Debate ......
House Dems Demand DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Explain Deportations of 'Law Abiding' Illegal...
'We're Coming for YOU': Dan Bongino's Warning to the Deep State Is Straight-Freaking-FIRE...
KJP Exiled By Democrats! CNN's Scott Jennings Problem!
Peter Doocy Notes Karine Jean-Pierre's Making a Ridiculously Massive 'Misinformation' Pivo...

WHOOPS! Eric Swalwell Responds to the Trump-Musk Spat and Gives Away the Dems' Failed 2024 Plan

Doug P. | 5:49 PM on June 05, 2025
Meme screenshot

If you've spent any time on political social media today you're well aware of the Donald Trump and Elon Musk spat that has unfolded. And now Kanye West has entered the chat

Advertisement

Many Democrats, including AOC, are now temporarily siding with Musk (not that they have any interest whatsoever in actually cutting government spending but for "Trump bad" reasons). But no doubt the Left will despise Elon again soon enough.

Rep. Eric Swalwell tried to also side with Musk in a way, but he joined other Democrats who have recently said the quiet part out loud about what all the lawfare against Trump was actually intended to do (and "no one is above the law" had nothing to do with it): 

There it is!

Somebody tell Swalwell that one of the reasons Trump is in the White House right now is at least in part due to the Dem lawfare efforts, not to mention the unhinged lefties that tried to assassinate him. 

Recommended

It's in the Bible: Don't 'Punish' the Children of the Boulder Terrorist
Brett T.
Advertisement

Maybe Swalwell could be helpful and remind everybody why he got kicked off the Intelligence Committee.

Nice of Swalwell to say that out loud.

Fact check: TRUE.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

It's in the Bible: Don't 'Punish' the Children of the Boulder Terrorist
Brett T.
Death By Cringe: James Woods BLASTS California Dems for Dancing After 16,000 Homes Burned
Grateful Calvin
‘Immigrants’ Spell Out SOS to Protest ‘Deplorable Conditions’
Brett T.
Whoopi Goldberg Believes a Black Man Can’t Be Elected President
Brett T.
AOC Trying to Suck Up to Elon As Musk and Trump Duke It Out on X Does NOT Go Well for Her, At All
Sam J.
X Urges President Trump and Elon Musk to Stop Bickering
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
It's in the Bible: Don't 'Punish' the Children of the Boulder Terrorist Brett T.
Advertisement