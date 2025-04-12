Trans Author Tells MSNBC That ‘Science Is on Our Side’

Remember Hillary Clinton in her white pantsuit giving her acceptance speech for the 2016 presidential nomination? She paused and said, "I believe in science." What does that mean? We believe in the scientific method. We also believe in bias. But just because someone in a white lab coat says something doesn't mean we believe it. The science journal Nature proclaimed in 2018 that assigning genitals by the genitals one is born with had "no foundation in science." The Democrats, the party of science, have gone all in on transgender activism, insisting that trans women are women.

Human Rights Campaign alumnus Charlotte Clymer recently told MSNBC's Katie Phang that "it's very easy" to fight anti-trans legislation because "the science is on our side."

Trans author @cmclymer tells MSNBC: “It’s very easy to fight back [against Republicans] on trans issues. The science is on our side. Every credible medical organization has come out & endorsed gender-affirming care & said that the trans military ban is ridiculous & unnecessary.” pic.twitter.com/KglPwZFsC8 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 12, 2025

The Science™ — Michelle Barrett (@muchtoocommon) April 12, 2025

The delusion is clearly on their side. The science is not. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) April 12, 2025

Their delusion extends beyond their gender issues. — RINOHunter2026 (@FtheCensors) April 12, 2025

Yes, more of this, Dems. You will never win another election. — Control Alt Delete (@WantToDieOnMars) April 12, 2025

Chuckles Clymer is a deranged lunatic. — JWF (@JammieWF) April 12, 2025

Amazing how incurious every “journalist” has been at every step here…



First on MSNBC then on Mediaite.



Not ONE follow-up on science on their side - 𝑛𝑜𝑡ℎ𝑖𝑛𝑔 — 🔫 Entropy’s Beard ⚓️ (@TheBeardFiles) April 12, 2025

What science? Yes go with this. Democrats need to campaign heavily on this. — Scott Harnett 🇺🇸 (@ScottHarnett_) April 12, 2025

Another reason no one will ever believe scientists. 🙄 — Jen🔭📸 (@deepspacef1ne) April 12, 2025

For only the second time in its 179-year history, Scientific American endorsed a presidential candidate. Kamala Harris relied "on science, solid evidence, and the willingness to learn from experience."

We've learned from thousands of years of experience that men are men and women are women.

