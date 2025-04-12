Trans Author Tells MSNBC That ‘Science Is on Our Side’

Rep. Claims Homeland Security Showed Up at Elementary Schools and Lied to Get...
Brett T. | 9:30 PM on April 12, 2025
CNN

Remember Hillary Clinton in her white pantsuit giving her acceptance speech for the 2016 presidential nomination? She paused and said, "I believe in science." What does that mean? We believe in the scientific method. We also believe in bias. But just because someone in a white lab coat says something doesn't mean we believe it. The science journal Nature proclaimed in 2018 that assigning genitals by the genitals one is born with had "no foundation in science." The Democrats, the party of science, have gone all in on transgender activism, insisting that trans women are women. 

Human Rights Campaign alumnus Charlotte Clymer recently told MSNBC's Katie Phang that "it's very easy" to fight anti-trans legislation because "the science is on our side."

For only the second time in its 179-year history, Scientific American endorsed a presidential candidate. Kamala Harris relied "on science, solid evidence, and the willingness to learn from experience."

We've learned from thousands of years of experience that men are men and women are women. 

***

