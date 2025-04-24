Matt Yglesias Spins a Whopper: The Left Was Totally Clamoring to Reopen Schools, You Guys

It's not surprising all the Lefty commentators who got it wrong during COVID are trying to re-write history on behalf of themselves and their pals. It's like they forget Google exists. Sorry, we don't live in the book 'The Giver' and the government can't decree our brains washed of all memory. They wish.

I think there's been a weird re-writing of history in terms of what happened with Covid school closures.



The liberal elite — Fauci, Vox, the New York Times, the UN — were all saying schools should be reopened (and we were right). The problem is it didn't happen anyway. pic.twitter.com/s0B3SJJksN — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) April 23, 2025

Why didn't happen?



Misguided objections from teachers and parents!



If you'd put America's left-of-center columnists in charge, we would have had a much better outcome. https://t.co/FTRVqiVIn9 pic.twitter.com/Xwzpn8Mrob — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) April 23, 2025

He literally tried to blame parents and teachers. The 'teachers' who were trying to stop re-opening was actually just Randi Weingarten and her Union lackeys. She is basically leadership for the Left so Matty clearly has no idea what he is talking about.

Now of course you can find examples of columnists who did bad takes.



But the fact is that Blue America *was not* robotically following the advice of Fauci, Vox, or the New York Times opinion section. They should have listened to us! — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) April 23, 2025

1 left of center columnist at the NYT is hardly a contingency on the Left. Please.

1) Biden's DNC campaigned against Trump for wanting schools reopened in Fall 2020.

2) Fauci wouldn't give up the 6-foot guidance which made school reopening impossible.

3) My county health czar, who kept public schools closed for a year and who went to war against the Jewish and… — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) April 23, 2025

I am not saying *Biden* did the right thing, I’m saying America’s truest patriots — liberal opinion writers — had this correct. — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) April 23, 2025

Ahhh ... the 'truest' patriots are Lefty writers. Gag.

This is one of the most dishonest COVID takes I've ever read, in five years.



"Schools should be reopened [when impossible conditions x y and z are met]."



The CDC was getting its instructions from the teachers union. Fauci did say to open the schools, but no one listened to him.… — Mark Elevate (@mark_elevate) April 24, 2025

I don’t think the New York Times editorial page is like some random cherry-picked example, that’s a pretty influential newspaper. I also picked Vox because I worked there. — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) April 24, 2025

And for each one of those, there were ten "liberal elites" that were either against reopening schools, or just pushing policies that made it essentially impossible.



The "liberal elites" are largely in charge of schools in America. If they wanted schools open, they would have… — Mark Elevate (@mark_elevate) April 24, 2025

Just because one or two lefty writers were questioning their side, does not mean this was the overwhelming opinion of Leftists. Not even a little bit.

This is on par with the same people who claimed that Biden was in good mental health. pic.twitter.com/iBmpUZFszd — Monika (@MonikaMusing) April 24, 2025

They said they couldn’t be reopened until there was no more virus. And Deborah Birx was flying all around the country telling governors to keep the schools closed (including universities).



This is incredibly dishonest of you Matt. Just when you think you hate the media, you… — Trish "the Plate" (@TrishtheSkeptic) April 23, 2025

Matty is full of bad takes, but this one takes the cake.