Matt Yglesias Spins a Whopper: The Left Was Totally Clamoring to Reopen Schools, You Guys

justmindy
justmindy | 5:40 PM on April 24, 2025
Twitchy

It's not surprising all the Lefty commentators who got it wrong during COVID are trying to re-write history on behalf of themselves and their pals. It's like they forget Google exists. Sorry, we don't live in the book 'The Giver' and the government can't decree our brains washed of all memory. They wish. 

He literally tried to blame parents and teachers. The 'teachers' who were trying to stop re-opening was actually just Randi Weingarten and her Union lackeys. She is basically leadership for the Left so Matty clearly has no idea what he is talking about. 

1 left of center columnist at the NYT is hardly a contingency on the Left. Please.

Ahhh ... the 'truest' patriots are Lefty writers. Gag.

Just because one or two lefty writers were questioning their side, does not mean this was the overwhelming opinion of Leftists. Not even a little bit.

Matty is full of bad takes, but this one takes the cake.

