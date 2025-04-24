Camping World CEO Closes Greenville, NC Location Amid Ongoing American Flag Battle With...
Watch as President Trump Signs a Wounded Veteran's Prosthetic Leg

Brett T. | 8:30 PM on April 24, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Here's something we didn't hear about in the legacy media on Wednesday. President Donald Trump met with wounded veterans in the Oval Office for them to witness him signing executive orders. There were plenty of MAGA caps to go around.

Speaking of signing, one wounded veteran asked the president to sign his prosthetic leg. And the best part about it was that Trump autographed it right over a Let's Go Brandon decal.

Fox News covered the exchange:

President Donald Trump elicited laughter in the Oval Office on Wednesday after asking a wounded veteran about his "Let's Go Brandon" sticker.

While meeting with wounded veterans, the president appeared to notice the sticker, asking: "Who is that picture on there?" 

"That is Joe Biden," the veteran replied. "And it says, ‘Let’s go, Brandon.’" Attendees inside the iconic office erupted with laughter.

Classic.

He's authentic, which Bill Maher recently found out over dinner.

Us too.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP OVAL OFFICE VETERAN

