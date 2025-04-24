Watch as President Trump Signs a Wounded Veteran's Prosthetic Leg

Here's something we didn't hear about in the legacy media on Wednesday. President Donald Trump met with wounded veterans in the Oval Office for them to witness him signing executive orders. There were plenty of MAGA caps to go around.

Speaking of signing, one wounded veteran asked the president to sign his prosthetic leg. And the best part about it was that Trump autographed it right over a Let's Go Brandon decal.

What do you do when you’re the Commander-in-Chief and a wounded veteran wants you to sign his leg?



Well, of course you oblige.



And President @realDonaldTrump did it right over the “Let’s Go Brandon” image of Biden! pic.twitter.com/ywPGCSu5iT — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) April 24, 2025

Fox News covered the exchange:

President Donald Trump elicited laughter in the Oval Office on Wednesday after asking a wounded veteran about his "Let's Go Brandon" sticker. While meeting with wounded veterans, the president appeared to notice the sticker, asking: "Who is that picture on there?" "That is Joe Biden," the veteran replied. "And it says, ‘Let’s go, Brandon.’" Attendees inside the iconic office erupted with laughter.

This man, who has spent a lot of his life as a millionaire playboy, amazes and impresses me with his empathy and respect for everyday people.



He's authentic, which Bill Maher recently found out over dinner.

