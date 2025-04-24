Amy McGrath Says the Military Going Green Will Save Lives on the Battlefield

Back in 2023, we reported that Jennifer Granholm, President Joe Biden's U.S. Secretary of Energy, said she supported requiring the U.S. military to adopt an ALL-electric vehicle fleet by 2030. By 2030? It's 2025, and the two companies that were supposed to have built us a fleet of electric school buses have declared bankruptcy. In December, we reported that the company that was supposed to have delivered 3,000 electric mail trucks had delivered only 93 … as part of a $10 billion effort to turn the USPS green. The Biden administration couldn't even build ten charging stations. But sure, we're going to mandate electric tanks in the next five years.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Wednesday promised "no more climate change worship" in the U.S. military. Failed political candidate Amy McGrath says that attitude will get soldiers killed on the battlefield.

Do you know WHY the military was working on green energy Pete? Because the majority of war zone deaths in places like Iraq and AFG were from convoys that were replenishing outposts due to our reliance on fossil fuels. If we can become more self sustaining, we save lives on the… https://t.co/65TbV5ELpy — Amy McGrath (@AmyMcGrathKY) April 23, 2025

… battlefield. But all you care about are bullshit culture wars, not real wars.

Yeah, it will be so much safer to stand around at a charging station in Iraq waiting for your vehicle to charge.

You may be the stupidest veteran alive, and I know this because I am a retired Army logistician who understands Class III (Bulk) to a degree you never will. — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) April 24, 2025

What? Are you gonna build a big ass windmill on the FOB to charge the batteries on your electric Stryker? 😀 — Larry Correia (@monsterhunter45) April 24, 2025

Are you for real? — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) April 24, 2025

When you are fighting in the desert and your tank runs out of charge, you can plug it in anywhere. — Michael Sebastian (@HonorAndDaring) April 24, 2025

Finish the thought: Describe precisely the way that green energy can fuel tanks and fighter planes "on the battlefield." Windmills? Plug-in hybrids? What are you describing? "Plug my A-10 into those solar panels, boys, we've got troops in contact!" — Chris Bray (@a_chrisbray) April 24, 2025

Please explain it like I'm 5. How would this green military work?



How do you recharge a tank? Solar, or maybe generators? What do those run on Amy? — Winston Niles Rumfoord (@RumfoordNiles) April 24, 2025

Does Iraq have a lot of charging stations? — Howie (@HowieLongggg) April 24, 2025

There's plenty of sunlight for the solar panel farms we're going to be building overseas.

So charging stations during combat operations will save lives? Please elaborate as I don't know about these things — Steve McCrann (@RationalManTX) April 24, 2025

Just wait til you find out how long it takes to charge a battery. — Wolf Brother (@W0lfbrother23) April 24, 2025

McGrath was a fighter pilot. How much jet fuel do you think she burned up during her military career?

LOL, tell me you'd fly an all-electric fighter in combat. — R T (@RDog861) April 23, 2025

Anybody going to tell her where electricity comes from? — CreateYourAccount (@CreateAccount73) April 24, 2025

Those convoys aren't just transporting fossil fuel goods. They were also transporting things like MREs ("food" for you idiots), ammo, armor and other goods. Those convoys are transporting regardless of the source of energy. https://t.co/XwXXFJ9foD — AJ (@AJNoiter) April 24, 2025

Tell me you know nothing about the reality of military power & energy without telling me you know no thing about the reality of military power & energy. https://t.co/3j2UieOEHs — William Strunk, Jr. (@cdrusnret) April 24, 2025

So our outposts wouldn't rely on convoys carrying fossil fuels … we'd build wind farms and solar panels on the battlefield instead.

