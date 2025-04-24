Amy McGrath Says the Military Going Green Will Save Lives on the Battlefield

As NFL Draft Kicks Off In Green Bay, WI Gov. Tony Evers Shares...
Brett T. | 7:30 PM on April 24, 2025
Twitchy

Back in 2023, we reported that Jennifer Granholm, President Joe Biden's U.S. Secretary of Energy, said she supported requiring the U.S. military to adopt an ALL-electric vehicle fleet by 2030. By 2030? It's 2025, and the two companies that were supposed to have built us a fleet of electric school buses have declared bankruptcy. In December, we reported that the company that was supposed to have delivered 3,000 electric mail trucks had delivered only 93 … as part of a $10 billion effort to turn the USPS green. The Biden administration couldn't even build ten charging stations. But sure, we're going to mandate electric tanks in the next five years.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Wednesday promised "no more climate change worship" in the U.S. military. Failed political candidate Amy McGrath says that attitude will get soldiers killed on the battlefield.

… battlefield. 

But all you care about are bullshit culture wars, not real wars.

Yeah, it will be so much safer to stand around at a charging station in Iraq waiting for your vehicle to charge.

There's plenty of sunlight for the solar panel farms we're going to be building overseas.

McGrath was a fighter pilot. How much jet fuel do you think she burned up during her military career?

So our outposts wouldn't rely on convoys carrying fossil fuels … we'd build wind farms and solar panels on the battlefield instead.

Tags: CLIMATE CHANGE GREEN BAY PACKERS MILITARY AMY MCGRATH PETE HEGSETH

