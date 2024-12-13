‘Poor’ It on: Walz Thought His Lack of Wealth Would Buy Over Cash-Strapped...
Delayed Delivery: The US Postal Service Says Its Made-To-Order Electric Mail Trucks are MIA

Warren Squire  |  10:00 PM on December 13, 2024
AP Photo/David Goldman

It’s a little ironic that the US Postal Service is complaining something is late for a change, but that’s what’s happening. The company that is charged with building the Postal Service’s fleet of new electric vehicles is way behind schedule. A mere 3% of the expected 3000 vehicles have been delivered.

Have a look. (READ)

The price tag of the program had many posters reaching for their calculators. They were shocked at the math.

Some same this raises some red flags. They’re blaming corruption for a company winning the bid without much experience in creating electric vehicles.

That’s speculation, we don’t know if that’s the case.

Many were perplexed by the vehicle’s awkward and unusual design. But, at least one poster likes it.

The vehicle is designed to function with either short or tall people using it. But, you think they could’ve made it look a little bit cooler.

This new duck-billed EV design has some nostalgic for the older, military-designed ones.

There’s no estimation of when the rest of the vehicles will be delivered. But, like the post office is fond of telling us, ‘It’ll get there when it gets there.’

