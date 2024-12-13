Delayed Delivery: The US Postal Service Says Its Made-To-Order Electric Mail Trucks are MIA

It’s a little ironic that the US Postal Service is complaining something is late for a change, but that’s what’s happening. The company that is charged with building the Postal Service’s fleet of new electric vehicles is way behind schedule. A mere 3% of the expected 3000 vehicles have been delivered.

NEWS: A $10B program to buy EVs for the U.S. Postal Service is far behind schedule, with defense contractor Oshkosh not disclosing significant manufacturing difficulties for more than a year.



The USPS has received only 93 trucks - far fewer than the 3,000 expected by now.… pic.twitter.com/BxU4xSMYJQ — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) December 13, 2024

The price tag of the program had many posters reaching for their calculators. They were shocked at the math.

$10B divided by

93 = $107M per truck

3000= $3.3M per truck

60,000= $167K per truck

I can't believe Ford, Chevy, Toyota or many of the others couldn't have made them for $100,000, and actually gotten the production done properly. Oshkosh is in the business of making big expensive… — Kevin Crystal (@PhilaBOR) December 13, 2024

Is my math right?



Each truck is roughly $160,000?



That’s crazy. pic.twitter.com/LXX5EMm9Jm — Chris Cantrall (@ChrisCantrall2) December 13, 2024

You’re prob leaving out the cost for the associated infrastructure needed to charge said vehicles…. — Bradley (@MikeBradley27) December 13, 2024

Some same this raises some red flags. They’re blaming corruption for a company winning the bid without much experience in creating electric vehicles.

Oshkosh paid someone off to get that contract. Workhorse was set to win the bid and then Oshkosh, who had never even produced an EV, was awarded the contract. It was clearly corrupt as hell. — Sam Wize (@SamWizen) December 13, 2024

I agree, the govt is just shoveling cash to their cronies like usual, and if anything remotely usable comes out of it, they can trumpet it as a win (ignoring the cost.) — John Helmich (@itsborken) December 13, 2024

That’s speculation, we don’t know if that’s the case.

Many were perplexed by the vehicle’s awkward and unusual design. But, at least one poster likes it.

It’s a bit pricey, but I don’t know, I kind of like the design a little 🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/GavhVOGswb — Defiant American Thinker (@NavarroThinker) December 13, 2024

The distillation of government.



It looks this way because there was a strict requirement that a 5-foot person had to be able to easily see over the hood while driving and a 6'4" person could step into the vehicle without ducking down. — BowTiedPharmD (@BowtiedRx) December 13, 2024

The vehicle is designed to function with either short or tall people using it. But, you think they could’ve made it look a little bit cooler.

This new duck-billed EV design has some nostalgic for the older, military-designed ones.

Mail Jeeps were pretty cheap and efficient.

This, this is crazy. pic.twitter.com/AbOaCftaGQ — John Heard (@John_W_Heard) December 13, 2024

Build new versions of these with modern engines, not EVs which are vastly more expensive for no benefit. Make the ride good and comfortable and modifying it enough to make the job ergonomic and efficient. — SkylerKat (@RealSkylerKat) December 13, 2024

There’s no estimation of when the rest of the vehicles will be delivered. But, like the post office is fond of telling us, ‘It’ll get there when it gets there.’