Democrats Truly Madly Deeply Love MS-13 in Viral Video - Jamie Raskin and Protesters Approve (WATCH)

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:00 AM on April 06, 2025
AP Photo/Luis Romero

A new meme video has dropped and it shows how much the Democrat Party loves illegal aliens, especially the most dangerous among them - the gang known as MS-13. You may find this a little disturbing but mostly because it’s true.

Savage Garden’s ‘Truly Madly Deeply’ is a nice touch. (WATCH)

Sometimes the truth is the most disturbing thing of all.

The Democrats will always put illegal aliens over you and your family. Just ask Democrat Jamie Raskin and these protesters. (WATCH)

Yes, the Democrat Party will always put the desires of illegal aliens over your needs and safety.

Democrats have decided to champion the unpopular side of two major issues - men in women’s sports and illegal immigration. Posters see these decisions as political suicide.

Warren Squire
Raskin loves it!

Commenters say Republicans need to craft midterm election ads that show off the Democrats' love for MS-13 and all illegal aliens.

Anti-American is essentially the Democrat Party’s brand at this point. They do love illegal aliens. Thankfully, President Donald Trump has essentially stopped the illegal alien invasion at our southern border and is rounding up deadly gang members and deporting them - much to the dismay of Democrats. Oh, well.

