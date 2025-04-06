Democrats Truly Madly Deeply Love MS-13 in Viral Video - Jamie Raskin and Protesters Approve (WATCH)

A new meme video has dropped and it shows how much the Democrat Party loves illegal aliens, especially the most dangerous among them - the gang known as MS-13. You may find this a little disturbing but mostly because it’s true.
Savage Garden’s ‘Truly Madly Deeply’ is a nice touch. (WATCH)
Who did this? 🤣😂 Yep, the Dems love their Demons.... pic.twitter.com/7XemaoQ2LK— ⚔Dennis⚔ (@clovis1931) April 5, 2025
This is awesome because it’s true. You guys love these people so much. Why don’t you just bring them to your house? Have them live with you— Bryan (@BryanG25734) April 5, 2025
Hilarious 😆 but also Disturbing— ⚡TΞSLASΞNTINΞL🔋 (@TeslaSentinel) April 5, 2025
-it is what it is…
Sometimes the truth is the most disturbing thing of all.
The Democrats will always put illegal aliens over you and your family. Just ask Democrat Jamie Raskin and these protesters. (WATCH)
“BRING HIM BACK!” — Democrat protestors chant in response to Jamie Raskin, as he demands the return of a deported suspected MS-13 gang member from an El Salvadoran prison back to the US. pic.twitter.com/Y1AOmzGJbM— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 5, 2025
Democrats are for they/them.— TrashDragon (@TrashDragon06) April 5, 2025
Republicans are for you.
Democrats are for Tren de Aragua and MS-13.
Republicans are for your family's safety.
Vote accordingly.
Yes, the Democrat Party will always put the desires of illegal aliens over your needs and safety.
Democrats have decided to champion the unpopular side of two major issues - men in women’s sports and illegal immigration. Posters see these decisions as political suicide.
Democrats pick the most bizarre hills to die on.— Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) April 5, 2025
They should have— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 5, 2025
“I♥️MS-13"
signs made up for these protests.
April 5, 2025
Raskin loves it!
Commenters say Republicans need to craft midterm election ads that show off the Democrats' love for MS-13 and all illegal aliens.
Anything to keep their paid-for troops and bluepurplepink-hairs riled up. 😒— mj_ just plain mj (@majur_56) April 5, 2025
The only direction MS13ers are going is OUT of our Country.
So, raskin… pic.twitter.com/uSFMMm0D7i
This chant needs to be in GOP ads, stat.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 5, 2025
The midterm ads are writing themselves.— OldGoldminer🇺🇸 (@CurtisWheat4) April 5, 2025
Bring back MS-13! 😂— MAZE (@mazemoore) April 5, 2025
MS-13 Lives Matter— Jonathan Crump (@RealCrumpster) April 5, 2025
🤣🤣🤣
Just when you think they can’t be more Anti-America…— KerryO-akaGypsy1776 (@oneilkagypsy) April 5, 2025
Anti-American is essentially the Democrat Party’s brand at this point. They do love illegal aliens. Thankfully, President Donald Trump has essentially stopped the illegal alien invasion at our southern border and is rounding up deadly gang members and deporting them - much to the dismay of Democrats. Oh, well.
